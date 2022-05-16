‘Doctor Who’: The Doctor Gets a New Rose: Yasmin Finney Is Cast!

The Doctor has a new companion in Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney! The young actress, who played Elle in the hit Netflix series, was announced as the next Doctor’s, Ncuti Gatwa’s, new companion named Rose—so, you know, that’s just a little stab to the heart when you remember what happened with the last companion named Rose.

Finney is a phenomenal actress and one who is set to bring Rose to life starting with the 60th anniversary in 2023. How connected her role will be in the series is still unknown, but both Finney and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies seem incredibly excited about the new era of Doctor Who.

When asked about how it felt to be cast in Doctor Who, Finney had this to say: “If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Davies also had nothing but praise for Finney, saying, “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

I’ve quite literally never been as excited for a new era of Doctor Who in the way I am about the upcoming Gatwa tenure. While I am a Matt Smith girl in my heart, I have always had an open mind for the new era of the Doctor and haven’t been disappointed yet. But getting to see Gatwa and Finney take on the TARDIS? It’s all the sweet Netflix babes in one of the biggest shows around. It’s glorious! If you haven’t watched Finney in Heartstopper, you should. Elle is a phenomenal role and Finney does an incredible job. So, I just know she’s going to smash playing Rose right out of the park (and all of time and space).

