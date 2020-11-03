The First Results Are in From This Rural Precinct Where All Five Voters Cast Ballots for Biden

It will be many hours before early election reports start coming in and likely days or weeks before we have the final results, but there are two tiny precincts in New Hampshire that, thanks to a unique state election law, have already closed their polls and submitted their outcomes.

That law says that in communities with less than 100 people, polls can open at midnight and close as soon as the last voter has cast their ballot. Which is how we know that Biden has positively swept the small community of Dixville Notch, capturing every one of its five (5!!!) votes.

According to HuffPost, it’s the first sweep the community has seen in 60 years, when all nine votes went to Richard Nixon over JFK.

The very first person to cast his vote on Election Day (so not counting the tens of millions of early voters) was a self-described “life-long Republican” who posted a video explaining why he voted for Biden.

So the very first precinct to close its polls went to Biden and Kamala Harris. I’m going to take that as a good omen. (I’m also going to ignore the second precinct to close, Millsfield, New Hampshire, which reported a Trump win, 16 to 5. Dixville Notch all the way.)

