The ‘Wish’ Trailer Is a Beautiful Look at the Magic of a Disney Movie

Wish is the latest Disney movie to bring us a new heroine to love, and she’s the first Afro-Latina princess to enter the Disney canon. With music from Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, Wish has an all-star cast, and with Ariana DeBose leading the charge as Asha, this is one movie we don’t want to miss. And now we know even more about it!

At CinemaCon, attendees were gifted with a song from the film (sung by DeBose, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story). While they may have gotten to hear the incredible DeBose in person, we were gifted the first trailer for the film, and it’s an emotional reminder of how much Disney movies can move us.

Watch the first trailer for Wish

Frankly, I was already excited before because of the cast, but seeing this trailer really did cement Wish‘s place on my top priority list.

Amazing, right?! But let’s talk about what we know about the film. Like who is in it.

Who is in Wish?

We knew from the start that Ariana DeBose would be voicing the lead character. As more news about Wish has trickled out, we’ve learned that Alan Tudyk will voice Asha’s goat Valentino (who we get to hear in the trailer), and at CinemaCon, Disney announced that Chris Pine will be playing the film’s seeming antagonist, King Magnifico.

That is, currently, what we know about the movie. Outside of it looking beautiful, of course. But still, that’s a stacked cast and I can’t wait to see who else is in Wish.

What is Wish about?

Disney describes Wish as follows: “In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

And in the press release, we learned that the movie is set in Rosas, a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula. “Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes,” said Chris Buck, who is directing the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn. “People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.”

Veerasunthorn went on to say, “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

Happy Thanksgiving to us all

While the trailer is our first real look at the movie and has us excited for it, we still have a while to wait until we’ll be taken to Rosas. Wish is opening only in theaters on November 22, 2023. I can’t wait to take my niece to see the movie in theaters so she’ll always have the memory of her aunt falling in love with villain era Chris Pine.

