Disney’s New Adaptive Halloween Costumes for Kids (and Adults!) With Disabilities Are So Cool

Disney just unveiled its new line of adaptive Halloween costumes for kids and adults with disabilities and they are so cool, I don’t even mind that we’re talking about Halloween in mid-August. (Just kidding, I love Halloween, I’ll talk about it literally any time at all.)

Adaptive costumes include a lot of different elements to make them more accessible, including stretchy fabrics, longer inseams and open-back skirts for wheelchair users, and flap openings with self-stick closures for tube access.

Disney first introduced their adaptive costumes last year, but they’ve now expanded to include more options, including that Black Panther costume and my personal favorite, this incredible Mandalorian getup:

I’m also completely in love with this Cinderella costume and wheelchair cover:

Other costumes include outfits from The Incredibles and Toy Story.

This is such a fantastic move on Disney’s part to make their content more accessible and inclusive. Other stores including Target, Spirit Halloween, and Party City also carry adaptive costumes, and we hope to see their lines expand and for more companies to catch on.

Disney’s costumes are available online now and in parks and stores soon, both for kids and Disney Adults alike.

Catch our friends @Rollettes_LA dancing their way into spooky szn with our adaptive Halloween offerings, available now at https://t.co/j4OBJxa5u5! pic.twitter.com/pDCauPeeuP — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 16, 2021

(images: Disney)

