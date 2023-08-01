Skip to main content

Disney to Stop Selling Physical Media in Australia

By Aug 1st, 2023, 5:08 pm
It may be the end of a lot of physical media as we know it and we don’t feel fine.

Australians are losing their ability to purchase Disney titles on physical media like DVDs and Blu-ray. Yes, digital media is extremely popular and has some major benefits, but the aggressive attack on physical media and the timing of this announcement for Australians is troubling. Disney is a giant in regards to entertainment (they have their hand in A LOT of content), so not only is this a huge loss regarding their content specifically, but when they do something, there’s a fear that other companies may follow suit.

The idea that physical media isn’t considered lucrative anymore is ridiculous. Collectors of physical media do exist still and limiting access to content, and restricting everything to just streaming is disheartening.

This comes at a time when major streaming platforms—including Disney+—have been removing huge swaths of material from their digital libraries. This move also ties into the ongoing entertainment industry strikes and the fight for better pay, treatment, and basic respect for artists’ work. Limiting wide accessibility and forcing people to subscribe to many streaming services is … insidious.

