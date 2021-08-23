<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

News of the Disney’s Splash Mountain ride being revamped to make it a Princess and the Frog ride was met with a mixed response from some. For me, I love Tiana, and I’m just glad to see her get more attention from Disney.

Disney’s Parks division shared Monday a new piece of concept art and story details for the planned ride. We get to see an image of Tiana (in pants!) while she plots a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration with Naveen and Louis in tow. Well, I guess her husband and talking animal friend would be coming back … we are allowed to dream.

EW shares:

Riders will float along colorful canals as original music inspired by the movie soundtracks the adventure, with Tiana — who’s also set to star in her own Disney+ TV series — leading the path to the party that’s filled with both familiar faces from the film and new characters.

I am excited about that new series because I’m ready for Tiana’s story to continue in a way that prioritizes her.

(via EW, image: Disney/Screenshot)

Broadway makes promises to continue to promote more diversity. (via The New York Times)

One of the accusers in the R. Kelly trial shared heartbreaking testimony about how the rapper allegedly gave her herpes knowingly. (via The Daily Beast)

Super Mario World turns 30 today alongside the Super NES! Where does it rank among all Mario games for you? pic.twitter.com/YjSL1HLZNQ — Game Informer (@gameinformer) August 23, 2021

Due to the ongoing lawsuit, it was shared by Disney that Black Widow “has made more than $125 million in streaming and online revenue as of August 15. The film, which was made available for purchase to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 starting on July 9 — has also made more than $367 million at the global theatrical box office.” (via CNN)

Molly Shannon shares how she channeled so much grief into her SNL character Mary Katherine Gallagher: “[Mary Katherine] was really based on me, how I felt after the accident—really nervous, accident-prone, wanting to please, fucked up but full of hope,” says Shannon. “I just exaggerated everything I felt as a little girl and turned it into a character.” (via A.V. Club)

God, it’s brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo has shared the music video for her best song!

