Things We Saw Today: Disney Shares Details About Princess and the Frog Ride Coming to Theme Parks
News of the Disney’s Splash Mountain ride being revamped to make it a Princess and the Frog ride was met with a mixed response from some. For me, I love Tiana, and I’m just glad to see her get more attention from Disney.
Disney’s Parks division shared Monday a new piece of concept art and story details for the planned ride. We get to see an image of Tiana (in pants!) while she plots a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration with Naveen and Louis in tow. Well, I guess her husband and talking animal friend would be coming back … we are allowed to dream.
EW shares:
Riders will float along colorful canals as original music inspired by the movie soundtracks the adventure, with Tiana — who’s also set to star in her own Disney+ TV series — leading the path to the party that’s filled with both familiar faces from the film and new characters.
I am excited about that new series because I’m ready for Tiana’s story to continue in a way that prioritizes her.
(via EW, image: Disney/Screenshot)
- Broadway makes promises to continue to promote more diversity. (via The New York Times)
- One of the accusers in the R. Kelly trial shared heartbreaking testimony about how the rapper allegedly gave her herpes knowingly. (via The Daily Beast)
-
Super Mario World turns 30 today alongside the Super NES! Where does it rank among all Mario games for you? pic.twitter.com/YjSL1HLZNQ
— Game Informer (@gameinformer) August 23, 2021
- Due to the ongoing lawsuit, it was shared by Disney that Black Widow “has made more than $125 million in streaming and online revenue as of August 15. The film, which was made available for purchase to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 starting on July 9 — has also made more than $367 million at the global theatrical box office.” (via CNN)
- Molly Shannon shares how she channeled so much grief into her SNL character Mary Katherine Gallagher: “[Mary Katherine] was really based on me, how I felt after the accident—really nervous, accident-prone, wanting to please, fucked up but full of hope,” says Shannon. “I just exaggerated everything I felt as a little girl and turned it into a character.” (via A.V. Club)
- God, it’s brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo has shared the music video for her best song!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]