Disney On Ice Is Taking Frozen and Encanto on the Road in 2025: See The Full Tour Schedule and Prices

If you’re looking for an event that the whole family can enjoy, Disney On Ice might be exactly what you’re looking for! The series of touring ice skating shows is bringing Frozen and Encanto to a city near you and we have everything you need to know about ticket prices, tour dates, and more!

The show starts off with Olaf, Elsa, and Anna of Frozen and then leads into Encanto. There are even a few special surprise guests who make an appearance at the beginning of the show, so make sure you’re in your seats on time because you do not want to miss it. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets!

Disney On Ice Frozen and Encanto Tour Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Disney On Ice Frozen and Encanto on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16 are being sold for $25 in section 108. However, if you’d like to get a closer look at the Disney characters, floor seats are being sold for $116. Click the link below to see a full schedule with prices listed.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto on StubHub.

Disney On Ice Frozen and Encanto Tour Schedule

Disney On Ice is kicking off the Frozen and Encanto tour on January 16 in Brooklyn, New York. The tour will be there until January 19 before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana from January 22 to January 26. Each tour date will have multiple shows on different days. See below for the full schedule!

