Therapy: expensive.

Scrolling through Dionne Warwick’s Twitter feed: free.

The legendary singer has been incredibly active on social media lately and it’s been an absolute treat to watch her engage with everyone. I can’t help but think of my own mother who, by the way, refers to it as The Twitter.

The vibe of the self-titled Auntie Dionne is exactly that, the cool aunt in your family who most definitely gives the best presents and passes out cash if you show off a bunch of As on your report card. She’s taken to Twitter to talk about everything she’s learning, ranging from popular video game franchises to various marginalized communities.

I’ve picked out a couple of my favorite tweets, but I implore you to check out the entire feed yourself.

But first, this incredible bio:

Perfection. I ain’t even mad, Auntie Dionne, bios take too much effort and Google is free.

The pinned tweet

Remember. I’m here on Twitter to learn from your generation! I am from a different era. Learning about LGBTQ flags, what diversity & inclusion looks like today, how music sounds at this time…I want to learn. Go easy on Auntie Dionne! Hope you liked the list! ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

This is such an important message and it’s right at the top of her page. As a Black bisexual woman, one of the things I’ve been told when dealing with bigotry is that there’s a subsect of people who just won’t understand me, and may even hate me, because they’re from a different era where it was commonplace to discriminate against certain groups. To see a woman who is from that era say “I’m here to learn” proves that you can absolutely adjust your way of thinking, you just have to be willing to do it.

Sure, some of the terminologies may not have been as prevalent back then when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, for example, but that doesn’t mean there’s no way to learn now. Hell, I’m decades younger than Auntie Dionne and there are terms I’ll be learning right alongside her.

We don’t know it all as people, and will never know it all, which is why it’s important to listen. The learning experience is lifelong, it doesn’t stop when you hit a certain again and you certainly shouldn’t use it as an excuse for hatred because “back in my day harassing this marginalized group was ok.”

(Spoiler: oppression was never ok so stop telling me that your grandparents are racist/sexist/homophobic/etc. cuz “old age.” Tell them to take a page from Auntie Dionne.)

Understanding what the kids are saying these days

Why do you all keep saying “purrr” to me? Do I need to call your parents? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 18, 2020

I have nothing deep to add to this. This is straight-up my mother, who will legit call me on the phone to ask me to define something to her. Recently, I had to explain what a headcanon was because of an article I wrote. Auntie Dionne is right. Black women WILL get on the phone, y’all.

Fortunately, someone explained it to her.

So people say “period” to underscore a point. It was popularized by City Girls. And then there’s a person named Rolling Ray and he says “purr” instead of “period.” So we’d say “Miss Dionne Warwick is a legend. Purr.” — y’all don’t read 🥴 (@anthoknees) December 18, 2020

And she was thankful for it :)

👇🏾They just saved me a lot of parent phone calls. https://t.co/hslCTvYP86 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 18, 2020

Asking the important questions

Does Idris have a Twitter? pic.twitter.com/IVd7ceJx5L — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 18, 2020

Oh, I already follow him. 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 18, 2020

Auntie? Did he follow back though? That’s what I wanna know.

When a Black woman says she’s proud of you it’s scientifically proven to clear your skin

In an earlier tweet, Auntie Dionne asked about everyone’s favorite emerging artists. Chloe x Halle was mentioned, as they should be, and this was the exchange:

🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) December 18, 2020

I love y’all! I’m so proud of what you’re doing! https://t.co/n3AFChtm3p — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 18, 2020

My entire soul is cleansed by this. Getting a Black woman’s approval for what you’re out here doing is always an added HP boost for me, especially if she throws in a sis when she says it.

Expert gif usage

Do you see that? That’s years of practice, the kind of gif usage training that takes place on a secluded mountain where you meditate directly under a waterfall.

It was the first thing I learned to do here. https://t.co/voTrMFZSpO — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

Ah. See? She knew what to do before she got on here, I most definitely floundered about like a misguided guppy. Auntie Dionne, I shall continue to monitor you so that I may learn your refined skills.

Girl???

While we definitely want to make sure our beloved Auntie is on the right track, we must remember to address her properly.

This was in reference to Auntie Dionne finding out that she could search her name and see what’s being said about her. A dangerous practice indeed, so I can understand the concern. While she definitely appreciates what we’re all showing her she made sure to point out how she’s not a girl anymore. Apologies were made and all was forgiven.

❤️❤️❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

The #HeyDionne tag

In her ongoing attempt to learn and grow, Auntie Dionne came up with the #HeyDionne tag where people could discuss different topics with her. This was in the realm of diversity, including how to be better about accessibility, inclusion, and representation. Auntie Dionne took the time to boost particular responses she felt strongly about and even mentioned things she would do from now own to make sure she was being a better person. There’s quite a bit going on in this tag but I’ll share some highlights.

I will start to include CC on my videos. This has been brought to my attention. #HeyDionne — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

This is a great start. Including the full scale of history could create an open mind and better choices. https://t.co/6ZdiGmWlUm — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

Auntie Dionne and Animal Crossing

Oh boy, this made my entire existence! I know I keep referencing my mother, but when I started playing Animal Crossing this year she had very similar reactions!

“What do you do in the game?” My mother asked me. I explained it to her and I could just hear how perplexed she was because “Don’t you do all that stuff in real life?”

Full disclosure, no, I don’t, because I don’t try and sneak up on scorpions, plant bags of money to get money trees, and put up wallpaper where it literally snows all around me (the last two I wish I could do but the scorpions can GTFO).

At one point she thought that you cross different animal breeds, at another point she referred to it as Animal Kingdom, and eventually, she got into the habit of asking if I got together with my friends to play that one game where you decorate your house.

So here’s Auntie Dionne’s journey into Animal Crossing. Did anyone tell her that you take out a loan from a raccoon and make money from turnips, insects, and fish?

What is the name of the video game where you pretend to have animal friends and on an island? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

Okay… so you do chores and nobody appreciates it? Sounds like parenthood 😂 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020

Careful, Auntie, this is how the descent into 800+ hours of blue rose breeding begins.

This break-up advice

Someone tweeted at Auntie Dionne and asked for good breakup song suggestions. This was her response:

I suggest that you do not feed sadness with sadness. Do something that makes you happy 😊 https://t.co/ofLzAyOvZi — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

Damn, I just… wow, yeah, do something fun! Try and cheer yourself up! I hear Animal Crossing is a good serotonin boost.

I’m gonna end this on this last tweet which I’m sure the answer would be a resounding YES!

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

Take care, Auntie! Thank you for sharing your experiences with all of us! You always say goodnight when you logoff so I’ll do the same: goodnight!

(Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Staff)

