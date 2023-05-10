Pitting the Animation Guild Against the WGA Helps No One (Except the Studios)

With how seedy, sleazy, and seductive the entertainment industry can be, it was, unfortunately, to be expected that a number of players would try to frame their opposition to the current Writers Guild of America writer’s strike as some sort of noble fight, like they’re standing up to power. They’re trying to pull reasons out of a hat to make people question the validity of the strike, despite the overwhelming evidence that proves just how badly a strike is needed.

Perhaps the lowest blow, however, is how studios are pitting different unions against each other. This is especially the case with the Animators Guild (TAG) because animation and TV writing are pretty tightly linked, both creatively and inter-studio-socially. As our Rachel Ulatowski explains in this helpful article, animation writers are protected under TAG, not the WGA, which means that they legally cannot join the strike right now. This doesn’t mean that workers under TAG don’t support the strike—most do!

TAG Writers! There will be an **Emergency WCC Meeting** on May 4th at 7pm to discuss what the WGA strike means for TAG members, what it means for dual members, and how we can support our WGA union kin during this time. Check your emails for the link. Please retweet! pic.twitter.com/YyzGs54Hwu — Animation Guild Writers (@TAGwriters) May 2, 2023

WRITERS SUPPORT WRITERS!! TAG Writers want to know how we can support our kin in the WGA? Please click on the picture for the full text. And here are a couple of graphics to show solidarity ✊? Follow @WGAWest @WGAEast pic.twitter.com/dBBtZLAN6S — Animation Guild Writers (@TAGwriters) May 2, 2023

The trouble lies in how dire the animation industry is right now. Writers under the WGA have it pretty bad, as we’ve established, but animation seems to be in an even worse state, with even more hours stacked onto teams for even less pay. Plus, animation is a notoriously difficult industry to get your foot in the door, with many studios refusing to hire any new talents in favor of people they already know.

We are your ghost of writers rooms future! Don’t let them staff a room w/ only 3 writers who break & write every episode w/ no script fees & 1 Story Editor who runs the room AND gives notes AND does all rewrites AND is “on set” who each make 50-75% of the WGA Staff Writer minimum — Bethany Armstrong Johnson (@notjustanybeth) May 2, 2023

This is the TAG present/WGA future—no rooms, only freelance. Each writer paid one (very low) lump sum per script, regardless of how many hours it took. Don’t let it happen! #wgastrong https://t.co/F1HV4W2o9B — Gloria Shen (she/her) (@g_love39) May 10, 2023

Realistically, infighting is a natural byproduct of conflict, so there is, unfortunately, some resentment mixed in with the aforementioned support. Some TAG workers are understandably frustrated with all the rallying behind the WGA, when their current working conditions are so difficult:

I support the WGA strike 100%… but DAMN it's hard not to think about the crap (like no residuals EVER) children's animation writers have always had to tolerate. I support WGA, but wish they'd support us – especially since WGA writers seek out animation jobs in times like these. — Lauren Faust and Furious (@Fyre_flye) May 2, 2023 (This artist still supports the WGA, as shown here)

However, the WGA strike is ultimately a strike for ALL creatives in entertainment, and if we lived in a fair world, everyone would be represented by this strike at the same time. Many are hoping that this strike results in the folding of unions into one big union (while many others are, for many reasons, hoping that won’t happen).

Altogether, it’s a complicated issue that warrants sympathy on all sides (except those of the networks, studios, and CEOs), and it’s important to remember that we’re all fighting for the same thing. Whether they write for animation, or they write for network TV, all writers deserve better compensation and protections.

Don’t let it happen. Keep fighting tooth and nail. Keep kicking and screaming. Grab every SAG, DGA, and TAG member you can find. WE HAVE YOUR BACK. Maybe our time will come, maybe it won’t. For now, animation writers can live vicariously through you.



Make us proud. #WGAstrong — Jennifer Muro (@jennifermuro) May 10, 2023

(featured image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

