Did Meta buy TikTok? Here’s why people think so

After a short 14-hour period, TikTok has returned to the United States. While some are happy, others are skeptical of the social media platform’s future, especially following rumors Meta bought the app.

On Sunday, January 19, TikTok shut down in the United States following a federal law deadline concerning national security and user privacy. Many thought the ban would be permanent (or at least last a while), but in less than 24 hours, the app was back online in the country. In a message available to users who opened the app after the servers were restored, TikTok thanked President Donald Trump for getting the app back online. To make matters worse, some netizens have found signs suggesting TikTok has been taken over by Meta, which would explain why the ban was lifted. But did Meta actually purchase the beloved video platform? Let’s discuss.

Why do people think Meta bought TikTok?

Not long after TikTok went live again, people noticed the app was asking users if they wanted to link their Facebook accounts. The app noticeably did not do that before the ban. Some users also claimed to see Instagram ads on TikTok, another reportedly new development following January 19’s blackout. This has led many to believe Meta has purchased TikTok.

Others noted that Shou Zi Chew, the known CEO of TikTok, has removed “CEO” from his bio. Currently, it just reads “TikTok.” However, he has since debunked rumors that he is not the CEO of TikTok, replying to a user comment asking him “Are you the CEO or what?” with “lol yes of course.”

Others also claimed that Facebook recently made a TikTok account after the app’s servers went live again. However, this is false. Facebook has seemingly been active on TikTok since October 2021. Additionally, other Meta platforms, such as Instagram, have been active on TikTok for years.

So, did Meta buy TikTok?

No official reports confirm TikTok was bought by Meta. TikTok is one of Instagram’s biggest competitors. Meta launched Reels to fight back against TikTok’s crown as THE platform for short-form content. Meta may want to eliminate the competition, but bringing TikTok into the fold would be complicated.

There are also no reports that TikTok is close to finding a buyer that would allow them to remain in the United States permanently. TikTok is probably live because Donald Trump promised the app an extension to find a potential non-Chinese buyer—at least, that was his proposal a few days before his inauguration. If they fail to do so in the allotted time (Trump initially floated 90 days), TikTok will likely be banned again. How long that ban will last is anyone’s guess.

Very recently, Trump tried to negotiate a sale for TikTok during one of his standard rambling live press conferences, offering the app to billionaire businessman Larry Ellison.

So, no; as far as we know, Meta did not buy TikTok. Only time will tell if the beloved platform will remain available to American users permanently.

