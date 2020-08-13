Things We Saw Today: Dennis Quaid Adopted Dennis Quaid the Cat

Dennis Quaid was alone. Looking for someone to care about him in this lonely world. Abandoned. Scared. Probably in need of some flea treatments …

Oh, did you think I was talking about the actor. Oh no, I meant Dennis Quaid the adoable kitty, who was featured on a segment WLSL Lynchburg in Virgina as part of the Clear the Shleter initiative. And after hearing about the feline, Dennis Quaid the human decided to adopt his namesake.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” said human Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid, adding “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Furry Dennis Quaid did not provide a quote to local news reporters beyond some happy purrs and a few mrrrrrrrps.

Adopting Dennis Quaid actually came at a great time for, uh, Dennis Quaid. Not only is he, like a lot of folks, looking for companionship as we resign to the fact we’ll never leave home again, he’s also producing a podcast about pets! Stars! They’re just like us in that they love cuddly animals and all have podcasts!

If you’re looking for a new fuzzy pal of your own, definitely look into adopting a shelter pet. You might not find a kitty named after you, but you might just find a new best friend.

