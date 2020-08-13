Things We Saw Today: Dennis Quaid Adopted Dennis Quaid the Cat

Dennis Quaid was alone. Looking for someone to care about him in this lonely world. Abandoned. Scared. Probably in need of some flea treatments …
Oh, did you think I was talking about the actor. Oh no, I meant Dennis Quaid the adoable kitty, who was featured on a segment WLSL Lynchburg in Virgina as part of the Clear the Shleter initiative. And after hearing about the feline, Dennis Quaid the human decided to adopt his namesake.
“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” said human Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid, adding “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”
Furry Dennis Quaid did not provide a quote to local news reporters beyond some happy purrs and a few mrrrrrrrps.
Adopting Dennis Quaid actually came at a great time for, uh, Dennis Quaid. Not only is he, like a lot of folks, looking for companionship as we resign to the fact we’ll never leave home again, he’s also producing a podcast about pets! Stars! They’re just like us in that they love cuddly animals and all have podcasts!
If you’re looking for a new fuzzy pal of your own, definitely look into adopting a shelter pet. You might not find a kitty named after you, but you might just find a new best friend.
(via Nerdist, image: screenshot)
Here are some other, less adorable things we saw today.
- Apple took Fortnite off the app store? This doesn’t bode well. (via Vulture)
- It’s the 20th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, check out some of the original auditions! (via The AV Club)
- Trump’s latest fundraising email was roundly mocked on Twitter. (via HuffPost)
- New, not racist ice cream jingle? Sounds delicious!
We’re dropping a different kind of track: a new ice cream truck jingle. Sound UP to hear why I collabed with @GoodHumor.
Check out the full track here: https://t.co/KTXx2Dd9xT #GoodHumorPartner pic.twitter.com/9SXxvuTGCu
— RZA! (@RZA) August 13, 2020
- Hell yes to a new first-look deal for Old Guard director Gina Prince-Blythewood. (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- Ryan Reynolds has launched a very specific, and limited, streaming platform. (via Entertainment Weekly)
- What are the politics of being Cardi B? More than you think. (via Elle)
- It’s never not time for Lion King 2.
Thinking about when the Zebra at the end ‘Not One of Us’ ate everybody else up on “disgrAaAAaaAcee” pic.twitter.com/wnCRD75vpS
— I’m a whore for Jill Scott⁷ (@imawholeassjoke) August 12, 2020
What did you see today?
