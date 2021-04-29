Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released here in the US last weekend. As Japan’s highest-grossing film of all time (and as a great anime series in general), the anticipation has been off the charts, and the movie definitely has the U.S. box office numbers to prove it. In just three days, the film earned $21M+, nabbing the #1 Foreign Language film debut in U.S. box office history!

Also, I highly recommend seeing it.

Viz, more than happy to keep the hype train chugging, has come up with the perfect way to celebrate the film’s success: you can now read the first volume of the Demon Slayer manga for free!

From now until May 23rd, those hoping to take up a sword and join the Demon Slayer Corps can download the first volume of the hit series for free. The first volume begins the journey of certified cinnamon roll, Tanjiro Kamado, who is on a quest to avenge his slain family and turn his now demonic, but still huggable sweet bean of a sister, Nezuko, human again.

Here is my completely professional synopsis of the series:

Tanjiro Kamado is the type of boy who would walk your grandmother across the street, carry all of her groceries to her house, put them away, and make her a nice meal before going home to help take care of his own family – he’s the sole source of income, btw, his father having passed away, but he provides for his siblings and mother with a fresh, oven-baked cookie smile. However, since this is a supernatural series with terrifyingly cool demon designs and jaw-dropping sword fights, Tanjiro goes home to discover that his entire family has been slaughtered by demons. The only family member he has left is his sister, Nezuko, but she’s been transformed into a demon. Tanjiro holds onto the hope that he can get through to his sister, and it turns out he’s right, some humanity still remaining in Nezuko. After a fateful encounter with a Demon Slayer named Giyū Tomioka, Tanjiro goes on a quest to learn what it takes to be a Demon Slayer (which, as the name implies, is someone who slays demons), find a way to cure his sister, and, of course, avenge his family.

The first volume is available for download at the following retailers:

If you haven’t gotten the chance to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to Demon Slayer, now is the perfect time to check it out. If you’re like me and have watched the anime, but haven’t gotten to read the manga yet, getting a free volume is a definite plus.

Don’t forget, you only get to download this up until May 23rd!

