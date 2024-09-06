Demi Lovato’s directorial debut explores the highs and lows of being a ‘Child Star’

Demi Lovato will be making her directorial debut with the documentary, Child Star.

Recommended Videos

Throughout the years, Demi Lovato has been vocal about the difficulties and pressures she faced as a child star. Now, Demi Lovato will be reaching out to other celebrities who were in similar shoes, and talk about both the positive and the negative aspects of being a child star.

When will Child Star be released?

Demi Lovato’s documentary Child Star will be released on September 17 on Hulu. Lovato will be making her directorial debut alongside Nicola Marsh. Embattled music manager Scooter Braun is credited as an executive producer.

In the documentary, Lovato will sit down with other former child stars. In the trailer, Lovato was seen chatting with Alyson Stoner, Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, and JoJo Siwa.

What will Child Star be about?

(Hulu)

In the trailer, stars talk about the glitz and glamour of young celebrity life, and they also dig into the dark side of Hollywood. Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci both discuss how they turned to alcohol and drugs during their childhood fame. Lovato, meanwhile, recalled bullying she experienced, saying a group of “popular girls” signed a suicide petition, stating she should end her life.

The show promises to give an intimate look at what it means to be a young person working as a professional entertainer. “Everyone wanted to make it in the industry at such a young age,” Lovato says in the trailer, foreshadowing the cut-throat nature of being a child star.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy