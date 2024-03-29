Perfect Collaborations Do Exist If This New Jersey Legend Is Really Jeremey Allen White’s Next Role

There are few musicians that I have very strong opinions about, and now Jeremy Allen White might be bringing one to life. White, known for shows like Shameless and The Bear, is in talks to take on the New Jersey legend himself: The Boss, also known as Bruce Springsteen.

In a new film detailing the creation of his album Nebraska, the movie will give a new glimpse into the Boss. The exclusive from Deadline states that Scott Stuber is attached to the film, and it marks his first major project post his time with Netflix with Scott Cooper ready to write and direct it. Titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, the film will detail Springsteen’s journey in writing Nebraska, which followed one of his best known albums, The River.

This is not the first time a movie was made about the music of Springsteen and his catalog with the E Street Band. The film Blinded by the Light documented the true story of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s (named Javed in the film) journey of discovery through Springsteen’s discography. It did not, however, featured Springsteen as a character. So this would be the first time we see a movie focused on the singer and songwriter that features him as a main character.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is an adaptation of the novel by Warren Zanes and details Springsteen coming to terms with his rising stardom and what it means to see his work in the world and people relating to his music that reflects his upbringing in a working-class family. Springsteen has battled with depression, which is reflected in the songs written for Nebraska.

While Springsteen did not intend on releasing the songs he wrote for the album, it ended up being one of his best to date.

A perfect album and a perfect director

I am someone who has been going to Springsteen concerts my entire life. He was my first, and throughout the years, I longed for him to play my favorite song from Nebraska. Often, he plays “Johnny 99” at shows, but there is something so heartbreakingly beautiful about “Atlantic City” that I longed to hear live. When I finally did, I sobbed for the next few songs because of how that song has helped me cope. It is why I am such a staunch supporter of Nebraska as an album. In the grand scheme of Springsteen’s work, it is often not heralded as his best, even though it very much is.

What makes Deliver Me From Nowhere such a brilliant collaboration is completely tied to Cooper as a writer and director—that and White being from New York and having the right energy to bring the Irish/Italian king from Jersey to the bring screen.

For me, Crazy Heart is still one of the best movies about musicians and their struggles with fame and their careers. That and Inside Llewyn Davis share the fiction glimpse into the music making process. Getting to see a movie that not only highlights a real musician but does so with Springsteen? That’s perfect for me.

