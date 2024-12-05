‘Defund Elon Musk’: Elon Musk’s anti-trans rhetoric is rebuked by the internet

A case was being heard the Supreme Court this week that would decide on gender-affirming healthcare for many. A court, which has multiple conservative judges, argued that it was not up to them but legislation to decide.

Chief Justice John Roberts, according to The New York Times, said “The Constitution leaves that question to the people’s representatives, rather than to nine people, none of whom is a doctor.” The three more liberal leaning judges were in support of changing the Tennessee law. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed out that not ruling because of a lack of expertise is not conducive for the court.

“That’s a question for the court because it’s a constitutional question,” she said. “I’m worried that we’re undermining the foundation of some of our bedrock equal protection case.” The court has not yet made a ruling. That hasn’t stopped people like Elon Musk from commenting on it.

Musk has been open in his anti-trans stance. He has referred to his daughter was “dead” because she transitioned. Now, he is posting on X that the ACLU should be defunded because of this. As a response to Musk’s outrage on social media, the account Anonymous responded to Musk with a scathing response.

“Defund Elon Musk. Elon takes way too much tax payer money and subsidies when he could easily fund his own companies. Elon Musk’s companies get tens of billions of dollars through contracts and programs that US citizens PAY FOR,” the account posted on X.

The issue with Musk is that he does not use his brain cells. He said defund the ACLU which is funded by donations, as actor Steve Martin so succinctly pointed out to him.

Funded by donations, not the government.

How will you defund? — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) December 4, 2024

Many of Musk’s base argued that the ACLU has received grants from the government in the past. That’s not funding.

This is just gross behavior yet again

As someone who firmly believes that every American should be allowed to live their own truth, people like Musk baffle me. Why is he so against someone else seeking healthcare for themselves? The truth is that the MAGA crowd and men like Musk want to control others. That’s what this boils down to. The fact that he wants to “defund” something like the ACLU because they’re helping others? It is a disgrace.

The ACLU is a body that helps to protect the rights and liberties of American citizens as protected by the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. Calling for it to be “defunded” is quite literally the most un-American thing I have ever seen. And yet he has people who are supporting him! How does that make sense?

For a group of people who want to “make America great again,” they consistently try to tear down American values and ideas. Musk may have thought this tweet was just a nothing sentence but it says a lot. He is willing to call for actions that are decidedly against he American way. But he’s going to be a part of Donald Trump’s cabinet? It is messed up!

