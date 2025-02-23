‘Defended 9/11 but quit Diddy’: Netizens speechless after P. Diddy’s lawyer drops his case

Jaws dropped when the news broke that Sean Diddy Combs’ lawyer, Anthony Ricco, left Diddy’s legal team. Since being arrested in connection with dozens of cases of abuse and trafficking, the music mogul has been reviled by the internet. These sentiments have been aggravated now that Diddy’s lawyer has left him behind.

“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Anthony Ricco explained in a federal court affidavit. Ricco refused to divulge further information regarding his decision to quit as a member of Diddy’s council. This largely has to do with attorney-client privilege. The technicalities made social media users speculate why Ricco would drop the case, given the lack of details in his statement.

Perhaps the most surprised reactions came from social media users who found out that Anthony Ricco formerly worked with high-profile terrorists as clients. “Anthony defended 9/11 but quit Diddy out of principle. Just sentence him already,” scoffed one X user.

Another wrote, “You know you’re finished when a lawyer that defended Osama Bin Laden is saying this.”

Essentially, they think Diddy is indefensible. Anthony Ricco once served as counsel for Omar Ahmad Ali Abdel Rahman, convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing. Most notably, Ricco represented Osama bin Laden.

What did Diddy do?

One X user was notably confused. In sarcasm, they wrote, “Did Diddy eat people? I’ve never heard of a lawyer turning that kind of high-profile case down. What the hell did that man do?”

Another social media user speculated that Diddy must’ve done something so revolting that even Ricco couldn’t stomach it. “As someone who was previously engaged to a person from a family of lawyers, this legitimately scares me. Lawyers openly defend things that go against their morals in ways that would make a normal person shudder.” Despite being left behind by Ricco, Diddy still has several lawyers representing him.

Sean Combs has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He hasn’t been officially convicted of the crimes yet, but the court of public opinion swings heavily to one side. His trial is set for May 5, 2025.

