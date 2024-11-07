‘Dear American sisters, we stand with you’: Female leaders around the world support American women after election

While there has been much negativity and sadness on social media following the U.S. presidential election, several women from around the world stood up to share positive and encouraging messages of support to their “American sisters.”

Recommended Videos

On November 5, America decided to re-elect Donald Trump to the presidency. The news was especially disappointing, considering America chose a convicted sexual abuser rather than a capable, qualified woman to lead the country. Trump already overturned Roe v. Wade, and not many Americans have faith that he won’t heed his party’s cries to enact a nationwide abortion ban. Women are no longer sure they’ll be permitted medical care if they have pregnancy complications, whether they’ll be able to pursue motherhood through IVF, or whether they’ll be monitored and denied travel if they’re pregnant. They fear heightened physical and sexual violence from men who know that victims of rape and incest may be denied abortions.

In response to their fears, they have received little empathy from their fellow Americans. Instead, women woke up on November 6 to MAGA men and boys gleefully shouting, “Your body, my choice,” and “We own your body now.” Fortunately, several female leaders have reached out to reassure American women they’re not alone.

Female politicians reach out to American women

Several female leaders and politicians from European countries used social media to support American women. They paired their messages of support with the song “Paris” by The Chainsmokers, which includes the lines, “How could I let you fall by yourself … If we go down, then we go down together.” Female members of Belgium’s progressive green party, Groen, filmed a TikTok message to American women. In the video, the women stand stoically with their arms crossed to the backdrop of “Paris,” while captions read, “Dear American sisters, The Belgian greens stand with you. Abortion is a human right.”

Sofia Virta and her fellow female members of the Finnish Parliament also partook in the trend, writing, “Dear American sisters, we stand with you.”

The Norwegian Parliament filmed a similar message. In the video, the text overlay reads, “Dear American sisters, we stand with you.” In the caption, the women reiterated their message, “Yes, we do.” All of the videos concluded with the promise, “If we go down, then we go down together.”

In the comments, American women expressed their gratitude for the messages of support. Commenters described getting chills and being moved to tears by the small act of kindness and solidarity. Many women likely didn’t realize how alone they felt until they experienced those simple acknowledgments that they were seen, supported, and cared about. Although MAGA men and pick-me women are trying to overrun every corner of the internet and spread their hatred as far and wide as possible, there is still some positivity to be found. Not only were the women’s videos the inspiration that American women so badly needed, but they were also a subtle warning to MAGA. Despite the fact that many men are talking as if the Trump presidency means that America is a free-for-all, these women just issued a powerful reminder that the rest of the world is still watching.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy