‘Not even funny:’ Fans glad Disney had this offensive joke from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ removed

The Merc with a Mouth loves to break the fourth wall to sass everyone, including The Man. In his latest outing, Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool made plenty of jokes at the expense of Marvel, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, even 20th Century Fox. But there was one particularly offensive jibe that Disney asked to be removed from the movie, and it has finally been revealed. And the fans wish it had stayed in oblivion.

Deadpool & Wolverine released in July 2024, and during one of the post-release interviews, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he was given a note to have one particular joke that poked fun at Disney removed from the film. Director Shawn Levy also added that after they received the request from a Disney official, it took “many weeks” for Reynolds to agree to it. Eventually, the original joke was replaced by the Pinocchio joke that is in the movie.

Since the interview, fans have been wondering how bad (or good) the joke was that Disney wanted it out while Ryan Reynolds tried hard to keep it in. However, after pages of the film’s script were shared online, the NSFW joke about Disney that was removed has finally been revealed. And let’s just say, we get it?

The joke arrives in the scene where Deadpool and Wolverine encounter the resistance group comprising Laura, Elektra, Gambit, and Blade. Deadpool hopes for the fourth one to be Magneto, but when Blade tells him “He’s dead,” Deadpool throws one of his fourth-wall breaking jibes and says, “We can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse co*k in my throat.”

Okay, so that was a doozy! But what’s the sentiment of the people now that the mouse is out of the bag? There are, of course, a few who think this joke would’ve really ‘elevated’ the moment. And the fact that Disney did ask for the joke to be removed kind of proves a point.

However, the general fan consensus over this reveal has been mostly supportive of Disney’s decision, for various reasons. Many think the joke is mediocre at best and unfunny, as it lunges for the low-hanging fruit. Some called it repetitive since there are already plenty of quips targeting Marvel, Kevin Feige, and Fox in the movie that Disney has allowed to retain, so censoring this one is okay. And there are also those who like the Pinocchio joke that replaced this one more than the original.

Look, certain stories, characters, emblems of our childhood are sacred. Despite what Disney may or may not have done, Mickey Mouse does mean a lot of things to a lot of people. And even though crude humour is Deadpool’s trademark style, it’s hard to predict if everyone might’ve been okay with having a childhood favourite character thus desecrated for them.

Do you think its good riddance that this joke was removed or it should’ve been retained because we’re all grown up here?

