‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Connects With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in the Most Depressing Way

Deadpool & Wolverine has hit theaters, and fans are excited to unpack every aspect of the new film. From cameos to new timelines to explore, there is a lot going on with the movie! But one little sneaky moment was designed to hurt me and my soul to the core.

Remember how Peter Parker got erased from existence? Well … I think Deadpool & Wolverine is making fun of it. A lot of eagle-eyed fans online pointed out that the picture of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that existed in Tony’s home in Avengers: Endgame is in a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine—but that picture is blocked from view.

Wade (Ryan Reynolds) goes to visit Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to try to talk to the Avengers. He wants to be on the team and explains to the Happy of Earth-616 that he needs to figure his life out because his girl is tired of his schtick. While sitting in Happy’s office, you can see a shield that isn’t fully built yet for Steve Rogers, multiple versions of the Iron Man helmet, and more.

But the picture is important, because you can clearly see Tony, but you cannot see Peter in it. At first, you probably didn’t think about it but if you recall, everyone’s memories of Peter are gone, so why would that picture be important to Tony Stark anymore?

Deadpool and wolverine spoilers – Peter Parker/Spider-mans face wasn’t shown since no one remembers who he is. Also Peters Iron man mask from the first Iron Man

Movie #DeadpoolAndWolverine #SPOILER #SpiderMan #Deadpool3 #DeadpoolAndWolverinespoilers #wolverine pic.twitter.com/DzFXn7iTPs — ROMICS (@RohanJo32667579) July 26, 2024

For the most part, we haven’t really had a moment where someone brings up Spider-Man and makes a joke about how no one knows who he is. Since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting to see what is next for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. But to see his picture blocked off in Happy’s office? OUCH. And it goes right along with the post-credits scene from the extended version of No Way Home, which shows Peter blocked, cut off, or otherwise obscured in photos and videos.

I am in physical pain

Peter Parker is my sweet boy, and I am worried about what the future holds for him. He is completely on his own and no one cares about him. He doesn’t even have Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) anymore to be his sounding board. The little nod to what No Way Home established both excites me and haunts me. We’re going to have to live in a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Peter is so isolated.

Look, maybe it isn’t this deep and this was Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cheeky little laugh at the fact that Spider-Man (who many people want to see with Wade Wilson) got erased from everyone’s memory—well, Peter Parker did, but still. I truly wouldn’t put it past Wade to laugh and break the fourth wall to make a joke about it down the line.

Does Peter even exist in that image anymore? Is it like Back to the Future where he fades away? Or was it just turned into an image of Tony with some kid he gave a grant to for science? What does it mean to Tony Stark now!?

So this image was a nice nod to No Way Home but also served to make me cry. We’re doing great.

