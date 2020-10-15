DC Reveals New Wonder Woman, Brazilian Heroine Yara Flor!

After the Death Metal event from DC, the future is going to look different.

New heroes.

New villains.

New future. Following #DCDeathMetal, jump through time in #DCFutureState, a two-month, line-wide event launching January 2021 ⏭ https://t.co/CzpGxe9cvu pic.twitter.com/nAqvE9xxFZ — DC (@DCComics) October 15, 2020

According to this event, reports THR, DC’s regular publishing line will be replaced by a new lineup of titles in a variety of formats, but also new characters, including our new Brazilian Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, who I might add is beautiful.

Meet Yara Flor! The South American heroine will be chosen as the new Wonder Woman in #DCFutureState. pic.twitter.com/Vss7G85qnU — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) October 15, 2020

Yara Flor is now OFFICIALLY confirmed as Brazilian! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/alX0WYTb6J — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) October 15, 2020

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” DC executive editor Marie Javins said in a statement. “When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what’s to come in 2021.”

I am super glad that they made Yara’s nationality specific, and hopefully, the writers chosen will craft specific stories about her and her background that will allow the character to have a life outside of Diana Prince.

Jamie S. Rich gave some insight to IGN about who Yara will be and her connection to the Amazons.

“We will eventually discover that there are connections to the other tribes of the Amazons that we have established. Yara does have some connection to the Amazons, and part of what we’ll discover in her origin is what activates her position, what makes her Wonder Woman at this time. She’s from Brazil, but was an immigrant to America. There’s also that element of her story. Even though we’ll see her currently active as Wonder Woman, eventually we’ll learn what her origin is – partially her figuring out what that means, where she’s from, why this is her, how she relates to Diana, how she relates to the other Amazons.”

I do love a slow burn.

“Joelle was looking at Yara as – she is new to this,” continued Rich. “Her humanity is still very much intact and very much important. From a reader standpoint, what does that mean for me when I look at this character? Diana Prince is a goddess, so she’s always a bit above us. This is a chance to sort of get back to some of the early roots of Wonder Woman where Diana was trying to be human and trying to learn how to be human. Now we’re going the opposite way – how does a human learn how to be a goddess?”

One of the great things about DC legacy characters is that they are often allowed to exist alongside the OG. A Wonder Girl doesn’t erase Diana, a secondary Batman type only serves to create more dynamics for the Batfamily, etc. We have had other Wonder Women before, including Nubia, and even Artemis has gotten to wear the costume before.

I can’t wait to pick up the comics featuring Yara Flor, and I hope she gets a team behind her that lets her be the badass she was clearly designed to be.

(via THR, image: DC Comics)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com