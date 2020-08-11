The Stars of DC Are Bringing the Convention Cosplay We’ve Been Missing at Home for DC FanDome

The stars of DC bring our favorite characters to life time and time again. And now they’re encouraging fans to share their favorite cosplay looks to get ready for DC FanDome. Part of convention life is the joy of seeing cosplayers walking around, seeing how they take on the characters, but right now, with everything going virtual, we’re losing that aspect of it all.

Luckily, DC FanDome thought of a way to bring cosplay to the forefront. With stars like Margot Robbie, Javicia Leslie, Gal Gadot, the Rock, and more, the DC heroes we love to see onscreen helped to show the brilliance of fans and our celebration of the characters we love.

Right now, things like this are fun because we get to see the beauty of fans loving fictional characters. I’m not going to lie—conventions are rarely that fun because you’re running around and you typically end up sick, but getting to see everyone just share their love of fictional characters? It’s wonderful and makes it all worth it.

So, who was your favorite? I’m always partial to anything Diana Prince, but I also loved seeing Javicia Leslie (the new Batwoman) join the crew! Let us know your favorites in the comments below!

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com