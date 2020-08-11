comScore

The Stars of DC Are Bringing the Convention Cosplay We’ve Been Missing at Home for DC FanDome

By Rachel LeishmanAug 11th, 2020, 12:40 pm

Black Canary and Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey.

The stars of DC bring our favorite characters to life time and time again. And now they’re encouraging fans to share their favorite cosplay looks to get ready for DC FanDome. Part of convention life is the joy of seeing cosplayers walking around, seeing how they take on the characters, but right now, with everything going virtual, we’re losing that aspect of it all.

Luckily, DC FanDome thought of a way to bring cosplay to the forefront. With stars like Margot Robbie, Javicia Leslie, Gal Gadot, the Rock, and more, the DC heroes we love to see onscreen helped to show the brilliance of fans and our celebration of the characters we love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To our amazing fans around the world, YOU are who #DCFanDome is made for. Only on August 22. #DCSuitUp #WW84 #WonderWoman #GalGadot

A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Speed Force is for everyone around the world. Including cats. #DCFanDome only on Aug. 22 #DCSuitUp #EzraMiller #TheFlash

A post shared by Superman (@superman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happiness is a world full of Harleys, puddin’ ♦️ #DCFanDome only on Aug. 22 #DCSuitUp @margotrobbie #TheSuicideSquad

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sharing the BLACK ADAM power around the world ⚡️💪🏽 Pumped for #DCFanDome only on Aug. 22 #DCSuitUp @therock #BlackAdam

A post shared by Superman (@superman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gotham needs a global defense 🦇 Only on Aug. 22 #DCFanDome #DCSuitUp @javicia #Batwoman @warnerbrostv

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One big happy global Shazam family ⚡️ #DCFanDome only on Aug. 22 #DCSuitUp @zacharylevi #SHAZAM! @shazammovie

A post shared by Superman (@superman) on

Right now, things like this are fun because we get to see the beauty of fans loving fictional characters. I’m not going to lie—conventions are rarely that fun because you’re running around and you typically end up sick, but getting to see everyone just share their love of fictional characters? It’s wonderful and makes it all worth it.

So, who was your favorite? I’m always partial to anything Diana Prince, but I also loved seeing Javicia Leslie (the new Batwoman) join the crew! Let us know your favorites in the comments below!

