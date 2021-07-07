We’re two weeks out from [email protected], the second installment of the all-virtual San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. The Powers That Be at SDCC decided on another [email protected] as the pandemic is still very much a thing. DC Comics has announced five fan-focused panels for [email protected], which will delve into some of our favorite DC superheroes. Naturally, the Big Three (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman) each get a panel, along with the DC Horror titles and a panel on the original soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal. Let’s take a look at the line-up:

BATMAN: FEAR STATE

Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

Gotham Group Editor Ben Abernathy brings together a rogues gallery of writers and artists to talk about what’s upcoming for everyone’s favorite Caped Crusader in Batman: Fear State. Joining Ben are John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe), Mariko Tamaki (Dark Detective), James Tynion IV (Batman), Stephanie Phillips (Batman: Urban Legends, Harley Quinn) and Tom Taylor (Batman: The Detective, Nightwing).

DC HORROR – DC READ WITH THE LIGHTS ON

Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Join DC Editor Katie Kubert as she talks about the scariest stories in the Multiverse and beyond with James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake), David Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring: The Lover), Bill Sienkiewicz (The Conjuring: The Lover, 30 Days of Night), and Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, Task Force Z). Find out what’s crawling out of nightmares and into the pages of DC’s horror comics this summer.

SUPERMAN

Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

DC Editor in Chief Marie Javins leads a super discussion with the super talented, multiple Eisner Award-nominated writers Tom Taylor (Superman: Son of Kal-El), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Grant Morrison (Superman and the Authority). Fans of both Clark and Jon Kent won’t want to miss this one!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE SOUNDTRACK

Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Discover the secret origin of the original soundtrack executive produced by Tyler Bates (John Wick Franchise) inspired by DC’s best selling Dark Nights: Death Metal comics and graphic novels by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo featuring panelists Scott Snyder, Tyler Bates, singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe, and Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor moderated by Gwarsenio Hall from Two Minutes to Late Night.

DC WONDER WOMAN: WONDER WOMAN ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

DC Associate Editor Brittany Holzherr talks with the wonderful writers and artists mapping out the history and the future of the Amazonian princess—and the rest of the Wonder Women in the DC Multiverse. Tune in to hear what’s coming from Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman), Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder Woman 1984), and Alitha Martinez (Immortal Wonder Woman).

Links to view the panels will be available when Comic-Con International announces its full weekend schedule. While we all miss the excitement of in-person Cons, virtual cons have been a boon for fans who cannot afford the increasingly overpriced affair. It’s also a welcome option for disabled fans and folks with sensitivity issues, and I hope SDCC will retain the online option even after in-person events return.

For fans who simply cannot abide by another year without $12 hot dogs and epically long lines, there’s Comic-Con Special Edition, an in-person event scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend 2021. No word yet on whether or not Wolverine will be slicing the turkey, as in my fantasy.

(image: DC Comics)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]