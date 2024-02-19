David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s Rivalry Just Went Next Level

The 77th British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards, or BAFTAs, were held last Sunday in London, and host David Tennant kicked the night off with a hilarious video … about Michael Sheen’s dog.

The video starts off with Michael Sheen asking Tennant for a favor: he needs someone to dog sit on Sunday. The problem? Tennant accepts before he finds out that he’s hosting the BAFTAs. Thus begins a frantic search to find someone else to watch the pup—which apparently isn’t as potty trained as he should be.

Who does Tennant ask for help? Just a few friendos he’s rounded up: Stanley Tucci, Tom Hiddleston, Himesh Patel, and Dame Judi Dench. But no one wants to watch poor Bark Ruffalo, because apparently his reputation for peeing on things has reached the entire British acting community.

Each actor puts their own spin on David’s dilemma with wonderful results. Tucci employs some deadpan humor to turn Tennant down. Hiddleston thinks Tennant is pitching some kind of half-baked movie idea. Patel tries to weasel out of it by pretending that his screen is frozen, and Dench asks what the kilt in the background is for. We quickly find out, when Tennant makes his debut at the awards show with the dog in tow—and finds out why Sheen needed a dog-sitter in the first place.

I could watch David Tennant and Michael Sheen fight all day

If you’re wondering why David Tennant and Michael Sheen bickering over Zoom looks familiar, it’s because the sketch is a callback to their BBC series Staged. Staged debuted during the first wave of the Covid pandemic, with Tennant and Sheen playing fictionalized versions of themselves who would talk (and snipe at each other) over Zoom.

Of course, the chemistry between Tennant and Sheen began with 2019’s Good Omens season 1, which had Tennant playing the ornery demon Crowley and Sheen playing the cheerful angel Aziraphale. Clearly audiences in the U.K. and beyond wanted to see more of Tennant and Sheen’s antics, and this year’s BAFTAs delivered.

(featured image: Prime Video)

