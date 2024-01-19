No BAFTA Nomination for Lily Gladstone? Fans Are Confused.

The 2024 BAFTA nominations have been announced. While Killers of the Flower Moon has racked up a decent number of nominations, standing at nine in total, there is one category where the film—or, rather, its leading lady—has been overlooked. Lily Gladstone was left off the nomination list, and fans are mad.

Gladstone plays the character of Mollie Burkhart, an Indigenous member of the Osage Nation who became one of the wealthiest groups in the United States after discovering oil on their land. Gladstone, a member of the Blackfeet and Nez Perce, was hailed for her performance as Mollie and has already won numerous accolades for her performance.

This has recently included a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, making her the first Indigenous person win that award. Though the Academy Award nominations have not been announced, many believe her to be a shoo-in to receive a nomination. There is one awarding body that appears to have overlooked the actress, though.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts recently released their nomination lists, and while Killers of the Flower Moon received nominations for Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and a few more to boot, both lead actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gladstone, have not gotten a look-in.

Gladstone’s omission was not the only shocking revelation from the list where Barbie underperformed, and directors such as Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, and Yorgos Lanthimos were also not nominated. Some have put it down to the fact that, based on the criticism that the BAFTAs were not celebrating “British” film enough (given it is a British awarding body), they are choosing to celebrate more homegrown talent rather than becoming a mirror for the Academy Awards, where the above individuals will most likely receive nominations.

But that same justification didn’t keep others out, and Gladstone’s fans are mad at this snub, resulting in the actress trending on X (formerly Twitter) not long after the nominations were announced.

BAFTAS JUST FUCKING SNUBBED LILY GLADSTONE?????, pic.twitter.com/752jAuTdw6 — ? (@tayhader) January 18, 2024

Some fans feel like throwing punches after seeing no Gladstone, as well as the lack of Greta Lee, who shone in the film Past Lives.

what the fuck do you mean no Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee pic.twitter.com/WgBTkhlNxn https://t.co/rFKvN0KT39 — ً (@mulh0llanddr) January 18, 2024

If BAFTA snubs Gladstone, then this fan will snub BAFTA, looking to the future and a (hopeful) nomination for Gladstone at the Academy Awards.

fuck the baftas, lily gladstone is still winning that oscar sopic.twitter.com/LnnCrqJAil — alex (@SPlDEYFILM) January 18, 2024

Many think the whole nomination list is skewed. It looks like they weren’t the biggest fans of Saltburn, either.

the bafta awards winning for worst noms of awards season dear god how do you not nominate lily gladstone or charles melton or fucking scorcese for director and yet there's space for saltburn of all movies to get noms please be serious — feral (@ncrmalpeople) January 18, 2024

Regardless, fans are still in love with Gladstone’s performance and praise the actress regardless of whether she has a BAFTA nomination or not.

Lily Gladstone’s performance in KOTFM is still my favorite of the year.



Mollie may have easily come across as underdeveloped but Lily managues to imbue her with so much inner life and warmth, that with just a glance, she’s able to convey what others need pages of dialogue for. pic.twitter.com/WJcZipC1Qv — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) January 18, 2024

The actress will likely receive an Academy Award nomination for her role, and she already has a Golden Globe under her belt, but the BAFTAs have made a few enemies by keeping her of its list.

