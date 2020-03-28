David Geffen Roasted for Isolating on a Massive Yacht During COVID-19

In times of crisis, billionaires have shown that they are just like us, practicing social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only instead of sharing a studio apartment with two roommates and squabbling over the last roll of toilet paper, they are quarantining themselves on luxury yachts. At least that is the case for entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who showed off his new digs via Instagram. While Geffen has changed his settings to private, you can still check out his ginormous yacht via Twitter:

Geffen, who co-founded Dreamworks and created Geffen Records, is currently holed up on a yacht the size of a small country in the Grenadines, which it turns out is an island chain in the Caribbean and not, as I previously assumed, the secret ingredient for making Shirley Temples.

Geffen’s Instagram post is the latest entry into my favorite new genre, “celebrities making COVID-19 about themselves.” Frankly, I’m surprised he didn’t film himself singing “Imagine” to no one. The mogul has an estimated worth of $7.7 billion, which is on display in the picturesque images he posted.

This was exactly the opposite of what the internet wanted to see in this the year of our lord 2020. Folks quickly took to Twitter to dunk on the oblivious billionaire:

David Geffen is terrible at reading a room. pic.twitter.com/9zshguj95f — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 28, 2020

Did David Geffen just give everyone the middle finger? — Hal9O0 (@Hal9O0) March 28, 2020

David Geffen riding out the virus in a yacht made of ventilators. https://t.co/SpGuVCjpWi — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) March 28, 2020

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

Just out here hanging with David Geffen #davidgeffen pic.twitter.com/SfzUCRiPGV — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 28, 2020

Me: maybe I should talk less about working from home because I have weird guilt about at least having a job after those unemployment numbers last week… David Geffen: https://t.co/KihnVzD971 — sam (@verysimple) March 28, 2020

It’s like he wants to be first on the list for when the peasants revolt. — John “staying put” Metcalf (@jymetcalf) March 28, 2020

Look David Geffen. I'm isolated on my yacht too. pic.twitter.com/6VSdENPYZ2 — Leslie Hiatt (@dlesmore) March 28, 2020

Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have taken a picture flipping everyone in America off. pic.twitter.com/wjEgWdLa31 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

I have several questions, starting with this: is David Geffen taking yacht selfies with a drone?! At a time when the world is suffering and thousands of people are dying, this jabroni is living it up and posting lifestyle inspo content. These photos would be a brag on the best of days, but they are wildly tone deaf right now. There are doctors and nurses out there wearing trash bags because they don’t have lifesaving supplies.

But go on with your yacht, I guess. I guess it turns out that money can’t buy you class.

