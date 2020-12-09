He was fierce, he was tiny, and he was illegal but 8 years ago today, Darwin the monkey took over our hearts. Remember seeing that image of the monkey in a coat in an IKEA? Remember how it changed your life? Well, that was on this day. Never forget the brilliance.

For those who were not blessed with the knowledge of Darwin before, let’s take a journey back to how he came into our lives.

The IKEA monkey was found 8 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/D4tGC38uwj — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) December 9, 2020

First of all, he was probably mad they took away his coat. Like…of all the things happening, you had to take away his style? Rude of you. But apparently, he now lives in a primate sanctuary and is, sadly, coat free. While this was EIGHT YEARS AGO, I feel like it is going to constantly be one of those stories that we think about.

He was just a tiny monkey in a coat trying to buy some Swedish furniture he’d struggle to put together and he took over our lives. I’ll always love you, Darwin the IKEA monkey.

(image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Hey #harries while you’re here can you RT my call for a FEDERAL THEATRE PROJECT and tag @joebiden and @KamalaHarris ? https://t.co/8T3lJxjS0s — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) December 9, 2020

(featured image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com