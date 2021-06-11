comScore Darnella Frazier Awarded Pulitzer Prize, Twitter Showing Love

Darnella Frazier Awarded Pulitzer Prize and Twitter Is Showing Her All the Love

By Lyra HaleJun 11th, 2021, 5:15 pm

george floyd protest

Darnella Frazier, the courageous young woman who recorded the murder of George Floyd, has been awarded a special Pulitzer Prize. Her video spurred on protests all over the world that challenged police brutality, and according to The Pulitzer Prizes, she was awarded the prize as a means of “highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

Before we dive into the love that Twitter is sending Darnella Frazier’s way, it’s important to note that what she did was terrifying and something no one should have to go through, especially a teenager. We hope that she is receiving the help to put her on the road to healing, and we also need to remember that there are people out there who aren’t happy with what she did, and we need to stand up for her and protect her as this thrusts her into a spotlight.

(image: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.