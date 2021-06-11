Darnella Frazier Awarded Pulitzer Prize and Twitter Is Showing Her All the Love

Darnella Frazier, the courageous young woman who recorded the murder of George Floyd, has been awarded a special Pulitzer Prize. Her video spurred on protests all over the world that challenged police brutality, and according to The Pulitzer Prizes, she was awarded the prize as a means of “highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

Before we dive into the love that Twitter is sending Darnella Frazier’s way, it’s important to note that what she did was terrifying and something no one should have to go through, especially a teenager. We hope that she is receiving the help to put her on the road to healing, and we also need to remember that there are people out there who aren’t happy with what she did, and we need to stand up for her and protect her as this thrusts her into a spotlight.

#DarnellaFrazier. How wonderful, extraordinary, and painful. Well done, Pulitzer Committee. One day our children will get to be children. Until then, reward their courage & contribution to truth-telling. https://t.co/nhDb57zMp9 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 11, 2021

We should all remember her name:#DarnellaFrazier. Courage in the face of hate…in the face of systemic oppression…in the face of watching those sworn to #ProtectAndServe actually commit murder…so boldly and unapologetically that it rocked the entire world. https://t.co/NuGr37s7JW — Beth Foraker (@inclusionchick) June 11, 2021

Congratulations brave, strong #DarnellaFrazier. You had the courage to do what many would not, and you kept videoing even as you suffered horrific personal trauma. Next, you should be awarded the #PresidentialMedalOfFreedom — Alexander Stuart (@AlexChowStuart) June 11, 2021

This. A young Black woman had the courage and tenacity to not look away and it catalyzed this country’s largest protest in history. Thank Gawd her name is going into the books. #DarnellaFrazier https://t.co/PhHq9DuK3D — Mx. Faylita Hicks (@FaylitaHicks) June 11, 2021

She deserves so much more. The courage, pain, restraint and composure required to record this incident is truly impressive. So was her strength as a witness, and I cried with her when she answered the question about how she felt that day.#DarnellaFrazier https://t.co/NY4jw6m3cp — Dusk 🌈 Ally (@Dusk357A) June 11, 2021

In tears. God bless #DarnellaFrazier and give her peace in the midst of the trauma. https://t.co/52fz4zrL3D — Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) June 11, 2021

#DarnellaFrazier wins a special Pulitzer for ensuring the world saw the horrific murder of George Floyd. Nothing can erase the trauma she and others suffered from bearing witness, but recognizing her bravery is important and just. https://t.co/hheV2Hz4Zl — Javier Morillo 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@javimorillo) June 11, 2021

So dope. Give #DarnellaFrazier everything forever. Protect her at all costs. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ENAor2RkdZ — Travon Free (@Travon) June 11, 2021

This acknowledgment of the power of her video, of bearing witness, gives me chills. Congratulations #DarnellaFrazier https://t.co/DqsA9QBGV5 — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) June 11, 2021

This is amazing! So happy for this courageous young woman. Without her persistent presence, compassion and bravery to record the brutal murder of #GeorgeFloyd the truth of his senseless death would not be known. Thank you, #DarnellaFrazier and congratulations! #Pulitzer https://t.co/SiMEV8WCzN — THRIVE ON PURPOSE #114 (@freepeeper) June 11, 2021

this doesn’t come close to vindicating the fact that you had to witness a black man being killed, but you deserve to be lifted #darnellafrazier https://t.co/apsePTTyJz — w e l p (@blackalush) June 11, 2021

#DarnellaFrazier did what we always should do: don’t turn our faces when we see injustice. @PulitzerPrizes pic.twitter.com/F7Rqv5jkvD — Clara Attene (@ClaraAttene) June 11, 2021

May peace and healing come to her as well. Congratulations, #DarnellaFrazier your bravery and courage forced America to admit it still has a racism problem. https://t.co/rYFoyzBA02 — Portia (@LoveAndShalom) June 11, 2021

#BlackLivesMatter. God Bless #DarnellaFrazier and everyone in Minneapolis and everyone in the Floyd Family at this time. https://t.co/49vqJLmdo6 — Crosby Tatum (@crosbyt123) June 11, 2021

(image: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

