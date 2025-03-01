‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 adds the best Ghostface to its roster

As if we couldn’t already be more hyped for the return of our favorite Hell’s Kitchen masked vigilante!

Season one of the highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series premieres next week on March 4. It can’t come fast enough, especially for those of us who have been waiting since Netflix originally canceled the show nearly six years ago. When it was put on pause due to the 2023 writer’s strike, it underwent a creative overhaul after it was determined that certain elements of the show as-is weren’t working. Thankfully, it seems like a rewrite has worked for once, as the new series has had nothing short of sensational reviews so far.

However, in 2024, long before episodes were even screened, season two was announced in either a moment of pure hope or a willingness to rely on luck. Beginning production in March, it has currently added a new name to the call sheet, and this one will make you Scream (1996).

That’s right: Our OG scream king Matthew Lillard has been cast in the upcoming season 2. Deadline announced the news today. Unfortunately, there are no character details as of yet, and we will surely be waiting a while before we see any of those. But my excitement is not dampened! If anything, the anticipation of the wait makes it even better.

Daredevil is, quite possibly, the best franchise Lillard could have entered. It’s just the right kind of dark and gritty we are used to seeing him in. He has currently been on a roll as well, having recently been announced to return in Scream 7. On the near horizon is also Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to the surprisingly delightful Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023).

Between Lillard and Devon Sawa (Final Destination), it has been great seeing the stars of two of the best early 2000s horror franchises popping up in more features recently. Lillard especially, since he’s already proven time and time again he can handle a franchise. Hopefully he and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) have a lot of screentime together.

There is no way to accurately guess what Lillard’s role will be, especially not until we hit the end of season 1. (And even then, probably not.) Whatever it will be, it will definitely be memorable.

