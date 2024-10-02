Daniel Day-Lewis’ retirement is over

Where were you the day you heard Daniel Day-Lewis was retiring? It was the shot heard round the world. We mourned the brilliant performances we would not get from the Oscar-winning actor in the future. Well, our sadness was short-lived because he’s back!

Day-Lewis is returning to star in a film called Anemone which he co-wrote with his son, Roman Day-Lewis. His son will direct the film, which also stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. All of this is great and fascinating to learn but really we’re more interested in the fact that Day-Lewis is back and better than ever! Probably, you know, since he took almost a decade off.

Focus Features, which will distribute the film, is clearly excited about Day-Lewis’ return to acting. Chairman Peter Kujawski said: “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Interestingly enough, the film is an exploration of fathers and sons and brothers. And honestly, if I was going to watch a movie about men understanding complex emotions with each other, I’d want Day-Lewis to be a part of it. What is great about this is that everyone is just so happy that Roman Day-Lewis got his father out of retirement.

Day-Lewis has been dubbed one of the greatest living actors of our time. His filmography is there to back this claim up. When he retired, we all mourned. And if his son’s movie is what gets him back on screen, well we are all grateful for it.

Nepotism is great if it means Daniel Day-Lewis is back

The best response to this news came from the sea of people who said that nepotism works if it brings back Daniel Day-Lewis.

i can excuse nepotism if it’s what brings daniel day lewis back to acting https://t.co/QxuEDyG7Q7 — jay (@kendallhosseini) October 1, 2024

Even the founder of The Black List, Franklin Leonard pointed out how big of a flex this is for Roman Day-Lewis’ first film. “If you get Daniel Day Lewis out of retirement, people can’t say a damn thing to you about nepotism. Those are the rules. Fight me,” he wrote on X.

If you get Daniel Day Lewis out of retirement, people can't say a damn thing to you about nepotism. Those are the rules. Fight me. https://t.co/FHj43DQJzq — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 1, 2024

Others are just excited that he really seems to be having a blast filming Anemone out and about.

daniel day lewis in his first role after announcing retirement 7 years ago and he’s not playing a tortured aristocrat in an intense period drama directed by martin scorsese like I’ve dreamed is a lil unexpected but I’ll still be seated like never before pic.twitter.com/4i9HtaeU6t — . (@nadnoire) October 1, 2024

The truth is that we all survived a dark time in film history. For 7 years, we thought that it was the end of Day-Lewis and his work. And as one X user stated, we all should have shirts made for it.

need a "I survived daniel day lewis' retirement (2017-2025)" tee shirt — reg (@MAGN0LlAS) October 1, 2024

So here is to those who patiently waited, believing that we’d still see the sun shine on Daniel Day-Lewis’ filmography once more. You knew he wasn’t done and now we’re all the better for it. Whatever Anemone ends up being, at least we know it is good enough to get Daniel Day-Lewis acting again and we’re all grateful for that.

