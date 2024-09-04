‘Fake German Heiress’ Anna Delvey will be ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Anna Delvey and Dwight Howard are two people who I never thought would be in the same reality show, but Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has proven that anything is possible.

Recommended Videos

The “Fake German Heiress” was reported to be part of the celebrity faction joining the cast. She’s currently embroiled in a deportation battle but will compete anyway—ankle monitor included. She will be partnered up with Ezra Sosa during her run on Dancing With the Stars.

NBA athlete Dwight Howard, rugby athlete Ilona Maher, and NFL athlete Danny Amendola are going to partake in the series. The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran and Brooks Nader will also take to the dancefloor. It’s a diverse set of dancers, from professional athletes to reality television stars.

The first episode of the series will air on September 17, 2024, on Disney+. It will also be available on Hulu a day after it streams.

Ex-con Anna Delvey will be joining the next season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’



Delvey was previously jailed for scamming businesses and individuals out of more than $250k with her act of posing as a German heiress. pic.twitter.com/FmOD2f4H62 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2024

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, pretended to be an oil business heiress from Germany. She swindled thousands of dollars from wealthy individuals and businesses and was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft of services. Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021.

She has been featured in interviews since and has even inspired a Netflix series about her crime, Inventing Anna. This won’t be the first time Sorokin has been part of a reality television show, either. In August 2024, she was part of The Anonymous, a reality game show where people have to deceive each other to win $100,000. Sorokin herself said, “I may know a thing or two about deception.” Her ankle monitor was flashed onscreen shortly after.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy