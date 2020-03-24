comScore

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Wants to Sacrifice Seniors to Save the Economy

This is late stage capitalism.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 24th, 2020, 12:43 pm

Last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, where he whole-heartedly endorsed Donald Trump’s pleas to put America back to work. Never mind that doctors and health officials across the globe have urged people to stay inside and continue practicing social distancing. Patrick is one of several right-wing voices elevating the alleged needs of the economy over human lives.

Patrick delivered his remarks, saying “No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in … And that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that.”

Ah yes, as generations have died for freedom from tyranny, Patrick now wants his fellow senior citizens to die so that his grand-nephew can get back to his afternoon shift at Cracker Barrel. What nobility, what sacrifice. Patrick continued:

“My heart is lifted tonight by what I heard the president say because we can do more than one thing at a time … We can do two things. So you know, my message is that: Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that. Don’t ruin this great American dream.”

Welcome to late-stage capitalism, where Republicans are willing to throw seniors off of a cliff to preserve the stock market.

And no, it’s not the economy, it’s specifically the billionaires running the mega-corporations. Patrick is literally willing to sacrifice a generation of citizens because he doesn’t want the rich to be less rich. We’ve officially entered Ebenezer Scrooge “decrease the surplus population” style of discourse.

You know what will really kill the economy? The death of MILLIONS OF PEOPLE who went to work and spread the virus and brought mass death to the population. Even sentient polo shirt Tucker Carlson was incredulous, asking “You’re basically saying that this disease could take your life, but that’s not the scariest thing to you, there’s something worse than dying?”

Many took to social media to roast the Lt. Governor for his callous and truly bizarre comments.

Since his comments, #NotDying4WallStreet has begun trending. I mean, set aside for the moment that this is a mercenary and heartless recommendation—these seniors Patrick is happy to sacrifice make up a large number of Fox viewers and Trump supporters. Even from a selfish, self-serving angle it doesn’t make sense. It also is a fallacy: many, many people severely affected by COVID-19 are not seniors. Patrick is calling for no less than mass death in an attempt to make money for business. Not to mention that the economy would be further destroyed by the widespread death of millions.

If you’re a Democrat running in Texas, just put this clip on a loop in all of your ads. It speaks for itself.

(via Texas Tribune, image: screencap/Fox News)

