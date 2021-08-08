While Schitt’s Creek has sadly ended its run, we’re beyond excited to see what series co-creator and star Dan Levy does next. The Canadian actor has recently signed on to a new animated comedy series from Hulu titled Standing By. The series is described as “a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other.”

Levy will voice Carey, the “newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely, isolated life in New York City.” I mean, Dan Levy as a guardian angel? Shut up and take my subscription money. The series will be written and executive produced by Levy and writer-director Ally Pankiw, who wrote on Schitt’s Creek.

Levy was last seen in Hulu’s queer Christmas romcom Happiest Season, as well as sweeping the 2020 Emmys comedy categories with the final season of Schitt’s Creek. The series was a standout not only in its talented cast and humor, but in the deeply feel-good vibes that helped us weather the most terrible year in recent memory.

When asked if there was the potential for a Schitt’s Creek movie, Levy said “To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show… but… if there is an idea that pops into my head, it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon…. I would love to work with these people again.”

While Schitt’s Creek may be over, Levy is currently working on Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, a book about the beloved series which is set to be published in October by Trapeze Books. The book will capture the “essence and alchemy of all six seasons,” celebrating “the town, the characters, and the state of mind that is Schitt’s Creek.”

Jamie Coleman, the Publishing Director at Trapeze Books, said, “As a self-proclaimed fan since its launch in 2015, I’m delighted to part of the global phenomenon that is Schitt’s Creek. The show has established a position as the kind of escapist television that we’ve needed in tumultuous times. To enter the world of Schitt’s Creek is to escape to somewhere you don’t want to leave and for so many viewers, the series finishing left them bereft. Reading Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is like taking a trip back to the Rosebud Motel with the cast as your guide, a feel-good journey back to the creek that we all need.”

The news is out! We're publishing the official @schittscreek book from @danjlevy and Eugene Levy this autumn and it is SIMPLY THE BEST! Publishing on 26 Oct, this is the perfect gift for any #SchittsCreekFan. Available to pre-order now https://t.co/EMZIVxkmrN pic.twitter.com/gumxiuiNks — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) August 5, 2021

(via Deadline)

