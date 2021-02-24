Daisy Ridley Isn’t Here For Ted Cruz’s Dig at Rey

Ted Cruz just keeps picking losing battles, and this time, he tried to take on Rey Skywalker, and it didn’t work out to well for him. In his random defense of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Ted decided to drag the other women of Star Wars into it. Bringing down Princess Leia, Padmé Amidala, and Rey is … a choice, and a bad one, but this is Ted Cruz we’re talking about, so …

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

When Ridley was asked by Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy about it, Ridley didn’t hold back on how ridiculous she found Cruz’s comment about Rey.

You might enjoy this one, Twitter. Daisy Ridley responds to @TedCruz’s not-so-subtle attempt at dissing her Star Wars heroine Rey. “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.” pic.twitter.com/jijTmfbfFZ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 24, 2021

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” Ridley said in response and also continued to mock Cruz for going to Cancún when his state of Texas was in the middle of a national crisis.

And here’s the thing: I hate the comparison of the women of Star Wars. I’m tired of anyone pitting female characters against each other. It’s exhausting, and it also shows that Ted Cruz doesn’t know anything about the franchise to begin with. He diminished Princess Leia to “a princess” and left out the fact that Leia is the reason Han and Luke even survived A New Hope—or the fact that she constantly saved the galaxy as a general.

He called Padmé a victim because her husband betrayed her and tried to kill her, and she died as a result of Anakin’s actions. (Look, I have my problems with the “broken heart” storyline, but Ted doesn’t care about that.) So why is she just a victim and why not bring up the fact that she’s a senator?

Daisy Ridley is right. She said she would rather play this “emotionally tortured Jedi” than abandon people when they need help the most. I’d much rather look up to Rey than someone who thinks that masks are somehow infringing on our freedoms (when all they’re doing is protecting us).

No matter how many times I wish for Ted Cruz to shut up, he just keeps talking, but I like when people like Daisy Ridley drag Cruz for his nonsense because, when it comes down to it, I’d always rather be the strong and powerful Rey than anything Ted Cruz deems “worthy” of his approval.

(image: Lucasfilm)

