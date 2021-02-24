comScore Daisy Ridley Isn’t Here For Ted Cruz’s Dig at Rey

Daisy Ridley Isn’t Here For Ted Cruz’s Dig at Rey

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 24th, 2021, 5:15 pm

Rey looks over her shoulder in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ted Cruz just keeps picking losing battles, and this time, he tried to take on Rey Skywalker, and it didn’t work out to well for him. In his random defense of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Ted decided to drag the other women of Star Wars into it. Bringing down Princess Leia, Padmé Amidala, and Rey is … a choice, and a bad one, but this is Ted Cruz we’re talking about, so …

When Ridley was asked by Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy about it, Ridley didn’t hold back on how ridiculous she found Cruz’s comment about Rey.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” Ridley said in response and also continued to mock Cruz for going to Cancún when his state of Texas was in the middle of a national crisis.

And here’s the thing: I hate the comparison of the women of Star Wars. I’m tired of anyone pitting female characters against each other. It’s exhausting, and it also shows that Ted Cruz doesn’t know anything about the franchise to begin with. He diminished Princess Leia to “a princess” and left out the fact that Leia is the reason Han and Luke even survived A New Hope—or the fact that she constantly saved the galaxy as a general.

He called Padmé a victim because her husband betrayed her and tried to kill her, and she died as a result of Anakin’s actions. (Look, I have my problems with the “broken heart” storyline, but Ted doesn’t care about that.) So why is she just a victim and why not bring up the fact that she’s a senator?

Daisy Ridley is right. She said she would rather play this “emotionally tortured Jedi” than abandon people when they need help the most. I’d much rather look up to Rey than someone who thinks that masks are somehow infringing on our freedoms (when all they’re doing is protecting us).

No matter how many times I wish for Ted Cruz to shut up, he just keeps talking, but I like when people like Daisy Ridley drag Cruz for his nonsense because, when it comes down to it, I’d always rather be the strong and powerful Rey than anything Ted Cruz deems “worthy” of his approval.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.