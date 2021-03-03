Daisy Ridley Got Quite the Surprise on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz

Daisy Ridley has had quite the time recently. But that’s what happens when you’re one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now.

From yelling at Ted Cruz for bringing up Rey to doing a plethora of interviews for her upcoming movie Chaos Walking with Tom Holland, she’s been pretty busy! But she still found the time to stop by Stir Crazy to chat with Josh Horowitz about Star Wars, whether Tom Holland is more famous than she is, and her favorite movie. Actually, her favorite movie is important because she loves the movie Matilda, and it led to Horowitz surprising her by bringing on Mara Wilson herself to quiz Ridley’s knowledge.

In the 11-minute episode, Ridley talked candidly about social media, Star Wars, and some of her co-stars from both Chaos Walking and the Star Wars universe, and it reminded me just how much fun Daisy Ridley is. With everything that happened with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Ridley at ease and making jokes in interviews, and she is an extremely fun interview every time she’s doing press.

It also helps that Josh Horowitz doesn’t shy away from games and fun questions for his guests.

What’s hopeful about this interview is that Ridley didn’t seem to think she’d be done saying lines as Rey forever. When Josh Horowitz made the joke about her last lines being his dirty jokes on Stir Crazy, Ridley responded with “No, there’ll be something. There’ll be something that comes up.”

Do I hope that we’ll see Rey in the future of Star Wars? Absolutely. And I hope it’s not something like the sequel trilogy’s use of the original characters. I hope we get to see her sooner rather than later, and with all the Disney+ content coming our way, something like a Disney+ series about Rey’s journey as a Skywalker would be interesting to see unfold.

But I’m just happy that Daisy Ridley doesn’t seem to think she’s away from saying lines as Rey forever. Maybe she means something as simple as she’ll always have someone asking her to be Rey, or maybe she is willing to go back to Star Wars. Whatever the case is, I’m just happy that Daisy Ridley got to talk to Mara Wilson about Matilda and I’d like to personally say that I too am extremely excited about the movie version of the musical coming out. Can’t wait to cry about it and know that I’m in the company of Daisy Ridley.

