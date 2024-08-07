Dafne Keen Gets the Praise She Rightfully Deserves for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

One of the best characters in Deadpool & Wolverine is Dafne Keen’s Laura. Keen returns in the movie, after her debut in Logan, when Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) end up in the void. And she is easily my favorite part of the whole movie.

Currently, the cast is giving Keen her flowers. Ryan Reynolds has been on social media posting about all the cameos fans got to see in the film, and it’s finally Keen’s turn to shine. And Reynolds is right in what he has to say about her and her performance as Laura.

“When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment,” Reynolds wrote. “It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant. @slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel. I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses.”

Reynolds praising Keen meant that Jackman chimed in with his love for his movie daughter. He started by sharing Reynolds’ post on Instagram and writing “I’m not crying,” before writing about Keen from their Logan days.

“Dafne Keen in my eyes will always be this brilliantly talented, wide-eyed, kind, tiny but mighty X-23,” Jackman wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of Keen from Logan. It all just makes me incredibly emotional because I loved Laura then but I also love this mature, heroic, leader version of the character we see in Deadpool & Wolverine.

I just want more of Laura

This movie gave us an older Laura, and now I need more of her. Look, she can clearly lead a team, so why wouldn’t I want to see her in action again? And Keen is so good in the role that we’d all be silly not to want her back.

I already talked about how Laura’s storyline in Deadpool & Wolverine means a lot to me, but more than that, she is someone who I just really relate to. She’s small but feisty, she can defend herself, and despite everything around her, she still has a heart. That’s what we learned in Deadpool & Wolverine. We learned that what Logan taught her stayed with her, and that’s why I really want her to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe more.

I know that the angry men online complain about women taking over their superhero things, but hear me out: This is our Wolverine. Most fans of the X-Men movies don’t want someone to come in and replace Jackman, but if X-23 were our main universe Wolverine, it’d still have that connection they want to Logan but would be my girl fighting it out with the rest of the X-Men team.

No matter what actually happens with Laura in the future, I am so glad that Marvel and Deadpool & Wolverine brought her back to me.

