Cult Horror Studio Amicus Revived With New Anthology “In the Grip of Terror”

Cult British horror studio Amicus Productions is making a comeback with new anthology film In the Grip of Terror. Best known for the original 1971 Tales From the Crypt film, Amicus Productions was a mainstay of independent British horror before closing its doors in 1977. Run by American screenwriter and producer duo Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg, Amicus Productions regularly featured such iconic stars as Christopher Lee, Joan Collins, Vincent Price, and Peter Cushing back in its heyday. A pioneer of the horror anthology, in which a group of characters telling spooky stories acts as a framing device for several short tales-within-a-tale, Amicus Productions’ influence can still be seen in series like Shudder’s Creepshow and the classic ’90s children’s series Are You afraid of the Dark?—which was recently rebooted.

Though the studio itself was long gone, Milton Subotsky held on to the rights, passing them down to his son Sergei upon his death. Now, thanks to a collaboration between Sarah Daly and Lawrie Brewster of Hex Media, the contemporary British horror studio responsible for the Lord of Tears and The Owl Man, and Subotsky’s surviving family, Amicus Studios is making a return to the indie horror landscape with In the Grip of Terror lined up as the studio’s first project.

With a title chosen from a list put together by Milton Subotsky before the original Amicus Productions shut down—and three of the four stories contained In the Grip of Terror selected by Subotsky’s widow, Dr. Fiona Subotsky—the film promises to be an homage to and continuation of the studio’s legacy, rather than a direct imitation. Speaking to Variety, Brewster said:

“Our aim is to re-establish Amicus Productions as a beacon of independent British horror. We’re concocting a film that captures the essence and panache that rendered the studio iconic. By emphasizing atmospheric storytelling, tangible effects and a genuine respect for the genre, our vision is to teleport audiences back to British horror’s golden epoch. This venture transcends mere studio revival— it’s a renaissance of passion, tribute to a rich legacy and a testament to indie cinema’s prowess.”

Though there’s no release date yet—they’re currently in the process of crowdfunding the initial stages of production—Hex Media and the new Amics Productions have lined up a cast filled with horror veterans, including Laurence R. Harvey of Human Centipede II fame, Megan Tremethick from Ghost Crew, Jonathan Hansler of The Devil’s Machine, and Michael Daviot from Revenge of Innsmouth. While we don’t know much about any of the storylines, Brewster and Daly have teased that In the Grip of Terror is going to be all about medical horror, with stories from horror greats H. P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce, and E. F. Benson, and drawing on Amicus Production classics Asylum, Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors, and of course Tales From the Crypt for inspiration and general vibes. Like Variety said, this is all pretty ambitious, and I personally can’t wait to see what they do with it.

(featured image: Hex Media)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]