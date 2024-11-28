‘Cue music from the movie’: Elon Musk is getting clowned on for disgracing the most iconic mafia movie

Elon Musk is now calling himself “The Dogefather,” posting self-made Godfather memes on his own website in a move that can only be described by internet critics as “cringe.” His doge-mafia self-appointment comes on the heels on the Trump-made decision for him and tech-bro Vivek Ramaswamy to head the to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Kill me.

cue music from the movie pic.twitter.com/bRDO3keoe8 — life enjoyer (@coolestdudeva) November 26, 2024

The meme gives credence to Elon Musk’s hypothesis that we may actually be living in a simulation, considering only an I Have No Mouth An I Must Scream style malevolent God-AI is the only thing cruel enough to create a reality where we’re forced to watch a billionaire tech-bro smell his own intellectual farts online. Thankfully, I’m not alone in my analysis. The rest of X thinks it’s a disgrace too.

i cannot take it seriously that he is about the lead a governmental agency and have ‘ruling’ power over americans — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) November 27, 2024

Neither can I. Listen, I love a good meme. But when it comes to meme consumption, I’d rather support my local internet meme page admin than watch a billionaire botch a Photoshop job. Don’t you have rockets to shoot, Elon? Government employees to cyberbully? Somebody just put their pronouns in their bio, don’t you have something bitchy to say about it? C’mon. As the head of DOGE, we expected better.

At least it's comforting to know it's not an actual agency, it has to go through many steps to be authorised as one and it hasn't yet. They are just calling it an agency — Rpebbles (@Rpebbless) November 27, 2024

At least. And if Musk has his way, it won’t be for very long. Musk has promised to slash regulations across multiple government sectors, a move that could cause widespread pain and suffering to workers and patients across the nation. Government regulations ensure the safety of everything from the air we breathe to the medicines that we put in our bodies to what businesses are allowed to charge us. Scuttling them could make for a dirtier, sicker and poorer America. For many in the United States, those adjectives constitute their lived realities already. Please Elon, don’t do to the U.S. what you did to Twitter and make everything worse.

It’s not a real government agency, it’s just a commission that recommends things to congress and congress decides whether to past it or not. With a tight GOP majority in the House, it’s unlikely for any big cut to pass — Hussain ?? (@huspsa) November 27, 2024

Here’s a good point. Despite Musk’s grandstanding, DOGE isn’t real. It likely never will be. If anything, DOGE is an advisory board that will make recommendations concerning Congressional spending. Musk doesn’t have the power to “slash” anything but used Tesla prices. He wants to cut $2 trillion from federal spending? Cool. Let him walk down to Congress in a tux like Michael Corny-one and tell the Senate to break the economy. See what that does for their chances of reelection. Musk might think that DOGE is a joke, but he doesn’t realize that the joke is on him.

Here’s a punchline Musk: your efficiency department is a laughing stock that will fall faster than Tesla‘s is right now, and when your agency itself is put on the chopping block, America will have really DOGE’d a bullet.

