Things We Saw Today: Crunchyroll Will Be Launching Exclusive Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Hoodie Collection

Starting today, Crunchyroll is launching pre-orders for its newest CR Loves collection. This one highlights the popular mecha anime franchise: “Gundam Wing” x Crunchyroll.

This collection will consist of six hoodies featuring the iconic mobile suits from Gundam Wing—Heero Yuy’s Wing Gundam, Duo Maxwell’s Deathscythe, and Zech Marquis’ Epyon. It will be exclusive to the Crunchyroll Store and will have a limited pre-order window from May 7 – May 14.

In addition, Crunchyroll and HBOMax shared a press release that announced they were going to be teaming up to bring more anime content to more eyes. HBO Max subscribers will have access to 17 awesome anime titles including the great Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers can watch a collection of series from Crunchyroll’s catalog of 1000+ streaming titles.

“The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can’t wait for new fans to fall in love with anime.”

More anime, less problems.

(via/image: Crunchyroll)

