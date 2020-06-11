comScore

Things We Saw Today: Crunchyroll Dropping an Amazing Limited Edition Godzilla Streetwear Collection

By Princess WeekesJun 11th, 2020, 6:00 pm

GODZILLA TSHIRT

Crunchyroll and Toho International, Inc. have teamed up to announce their exclusive GODZILLA streetwear collection that includes nine limited-edition items including three hoodies, three long sleeve shirts, two t-shirts, and a tote bag. I’m really here for this tote bag.

I want to carry everything I own in this tote bag.

GODZILLA TSHIRT

“With the Crunchyroll Loves line, fans everywhere are truly able to express their love for their favorite anime and manga brands through streetwear fashion, and we’re excited to bring Godzilla into this new world,” said Lora Cohn, the Managing Director, International Licensing of Toho International, Inc. “It has been such a fantastic experience collaborating with Crunchyroll on the designs seen in the brand-new Godzilla collection, and we’re excited to bring our fans new, everyday ways to celebrate the King of the Monsters,” Lora Cohn, the Managing Director, International Licensing of Toho International, Inc, said in a press release announcing the collection.

I am already eyeing the Mothra sweater and the tote bag and for anyone looking to preorder anything you can do so here.

(via/image: Crunchyroll.)

  • Spike Lee’s latest joint Da 5 Bloods will be out this weekend! (via The Pitch)
  • The one good thing about wearing masks is not having to be told to smile all the motherf***king time. (via NYT)

  • Merriam-Webster will be upgrading its definition of “racism” to better explain the systemic issues surrounding it. (via Vox)
  • One of my guilty pleasure bands, Lady Antebellum, will be officially changing their name to Lady A because they finally realized it was messed up. Bartender, I’ll take it. (via Pitchfork)

