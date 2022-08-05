This CPAC Performance Art Is the Most Bananas Thing You’ll See Today | The Mary Sue

The Conservative Political Action Conference is happening right now in Texas and in addition to the usual terrifying speeches from extreme right-wing personalities, CPAC is also trying its hand at performance art. It’s … something.

Hello I would like to share with you the most astonishing thing I have ever seen



At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6



Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry pic.twitter.com/cin6F5zDhz — Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) August 5, 2022

Right in the middle of what appears to be the merch floor, CPAC put an actor in a fake jail cell so that people could watch him cry into his MAGA hat while listening to testimony from alleged/admitted/convicted insurrectionists.

These extremist MAGA conspiracy theory conservatives love to accuse people of being “crisis actors.” They’re constantly accusing everyone from abortion rights protesters to school shooting victims of being actors hired to evoke empathy for what they see as being a made-up cause, and then they go and do this.

It’s truly beyond comprehension.

CPAC has a literal crisis actor lol https://t.co/Wby9TJ71xo — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) August 5, 2022

(via Laura Jedeed on Twitter, image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

