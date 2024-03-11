‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Screenwriter Refutes Rumors That the Film Is Officially Canceled

Despite rumors that Coyote vs. Acme has been officially canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery, the film’s screenwriter, Samy Burch, has claimed conversations about its release are ongoing.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time, and it likely won’t be the last, that the status of Coyote vs. Acme‘s alleged cancellation or saving has been reversed. The completed movie was initially shelved by Warner Bros. in November 2023, as the studio sought to use it as a tax write-off, just as it had done to Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

In all three cases, backlash was high against the inexplicable cancelation of fully completed and highly anticipated movies. However, the outcry over Coyote vs. Acme was so strong that Warner Bros. finally backed down and announced it would shop the film out to other networks.

Unfortunately, the studio has refused to release any official statement about the plight of the film since reversing the cancelation. Many have had to rely on unconfirmed reports from insiders or earnings reports to get some idea of what’s happening. Recently, Warner Bros. claimed a $115 million tax write-down on unnamed animation projects, with many assuming Coyote vs. Acme‘s write-off was included in the amount. If the movie was part of the write-off, it is officially and permanently canceled, as Warner Bros. cannot profit from it once it claims the write-down. However, one screenwriter is now claiming hope for its release is still alive.

What’s happening with Coyote vs. Acme?

(Warner Bros.)

While on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards, Burch, who also wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for May December, provided an update on Coyote vs. Acme to IndieWire. According to Burch, the film has not been officially canceled, at least not yet. In response to whether the film will be released, she said, “As far as I know, it’s [the conversation] ongoing.” However, the outlook isn’t too positive as she continued:

I think we’re all pretty heartbroken about it. We hope it will somehow find its home and not end up stuck in a vault for the rest of time. That would be a great resolution.

Burch also noted that she wasn’t sure if she was permitted to discuss the film, admitting she was “going rogue.” She went on to suggest that the film is still being screened for potential buyers, stating, “I know that they have been screening places, and I think they still are.” Her statement raises hope that the film still has a shot at being saved.

However, it also raises confusion, as other cast and crew members seem to believe that the movie was permanently canceled. Will Forte released an open letter stating that it looked like viewers would never see Coyote vs. Acme and that he heard it was getting “deleted.”

To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme… pic.twitter.com/UdttuEs9J7 — Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024

Coyote vs. Acme star Eric Bauza has also been resharing various reports about Warner Bros.’ alleged cancellation of the movie.

According to previous reports, Coyote vs. Acme is heading into the vault once again, but actor Eric Bauza isn't letting the movie go down quietly. https://t.co/w1vxzGGLad pic.twitter.com/IuQT1m5iHl — Movieweb (@movieweb) February 26, 2024

The cast seems to be as in the dark about the movie’s status as viewers, relying on media reports for updates. So, it is strange that a screenwriter is vaguely aware of what is going on. However, since insiders have accused Warner Bros. of shutting everyone out of its selling process, it’s understandable that the cast and crew may have heard different things through the grapevine.

Warner Bros.’ silence means the film hasn’t been officially canceled, meaning Burch’s statement could very well be accurate. At the same time, the studio’s silence is getting more and more frustrating, as even those closest to the film aren’t being given a straight answer about whether Coyote vs. Acme is happening or not. Still, Burch’s statement is the first positive update to arise since Warner Bros. began shopping out the film to other studios, and it raises a small amount of hope that the movie hasn’t been deleted yet.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]