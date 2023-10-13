Courtney McBroom on Bringing Food to Life for ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Lessons in Chemistry is easily one of the most fascinating watches that will captivate you the moment you start the show. Part of it is how food is woven into the series, another is how the show as a whole uses its characters to make the more scientific aspects of it fascinating. Everything about the Apple TV+ series is captivating to watch and an overall joy to embark on. Part of that joy does come from seeing Elizabeth understand food and how it fits into her life.

Starring Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman, the show is a masterclass in acting, writing, and show us how to adapt a beloved novel (written by Bonnie Garmus) for a different format. For the show’s release, I spoke with the show’s food consultant and a chef and cookbook author Courtney McBroom about the show’s use of food with Elizabeth’s (Larson) love of chemistry. One thing that works so well is balancing the beauty of the food with the context of the show itself so I asked McBroom about making sure the food was always perfect despite not often being a focal point of the story that we are watching unfold before us, especially in Elizabeth’s life.

By working with the best team ever in the history of television,” McBroom said. “That’s how everyone did such a good job. It made my job so easy, I didn’t even have to worry about it. Obviously if you know that the food is gonna be beautiful, the finished product, then how you get to that finished product, it’s up to the producers and all that stuff. And so we just had the beautiful finished product ready to go, ready for its moment in the sun.”

Lessons in Chemistry airs on Apple TV+.

