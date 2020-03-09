Things We Saw Today: Court Rules in Favor of Led Zeppelin in “Stairway to Heaven” Case

Good news: Thor’s favorite band Lep Zeppelin has just won a case in federal appeals court today, that decided the British rock band did not steal portions of the hit 1971 song “Stairway to Heaven” from a guitarist from another band.

Led Zeppelin was accused of copying portions of “Stairway to Heaven” from a song called “Taurus,” which was written by Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit, according to the L.A. Times. A jury initially ruled for Zeppelin in the first case, saying “the two songs were not substantially similar,” but later a three-judge 9th Circuit panel disagreed with that verdict due to issues with the jury instructions.

Zeppelin then appealed and “asked a larger panel to reconsider,” and they’ve now won their case. While the estate for Wolfe argues that Led Zeppelin members heard either performances or recordings of “Taurus,” there was just not enough evidence to prove that.

(via LA Times)

A really interesting review of Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light: “The final installment of the “Wolf Hall” trilogy is a reminder that a history is not the same as a story.” (via New Yorker)

Goran Višnjić will have the honor of playing Gina Torres’ vampire husband, Dracula, in ABC vampire drama The Brides. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Covid-19 hit during cold/flu season. Wondering if you might have the virus? This chart on #covid19 v. cold v. flu is helpful: pic.twitter.com/iDk6eG0cm5 — Julia Belluz (@juliaoftoronto) March 9, 2020

Harry and Meghan have been saying goodbye to their lives as senior royals in style. You love to see it, folks. (via CNN)

Since pandemic movies are gonna be all the rage for the rest of the year and then some, here are some not called Contagion. (via Vulture)

This remains the most annoying timeline.

Pete Buttigieg has a new gig lined up this week: taking over late-night hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/zTjFvWr3GY — Vulture (@vulture) March 9, 2020

What did you see today?

