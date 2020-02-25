Finally Getting to Label Harvey Weinstein a “Convicted Rapist”? *Chef’s Kiss*

**This article contains mentions of rape as pertaining to the Harvey Weinstein case.**

For years, since the dawning of the Harvey Weinstein case, journalists had to constantly make sure that Weinstein’s actions were spoken of in the “alleged” sense, since he had not gone to court yet, and a verdict had not been handed down. So, no matter anyone’s personal feelings about the case, it had to be done, for legal reasons.

But yesterday, as the verdict came in on Weinstein’s New York case, and he was convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a great realization hit many of us: We don’t have to say “alleged” anymore. He was convicted of rape.

To be quite honest, it’s the simple things in life—like getting to call a rapist a rapist. Twitter flocked to tweet out into the world that we have official legal grounds to label the man whose downfall set off the Me Too era exactly what he is.

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. — flo$$y (@FUCCl) February 24, 2020

“Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist” can now be said without any threat of defamation. Harvey Weinstein is a rapist. — Hellfiling 2.0 Chud Status: Ultra Salty (@ljmontello) February 24, 2020

We no longer have to use “alleged rapist” for Harvey Weinstein. Now it’s just rapist. He has officially been found guilty. May justice finally be served. #MeToo — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 24, 2020

BREAKING: Rapist Harvey Weinstein–who is a rapist–was found guilty of rape at his rape trial. https://t.co/vVlrKmyUrf — Thym 🏳️‍🌈 (@Thymbraeus) February 24, 2020

Serious question for the @latimes: why use ‘disgraced producer’ and not ‘convicted rapist’ or hey even “famous producer now convicted rapist.’ Why do you soften the language for people like Weinstein? https://t.co/6UANDXO4Um — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) February 25, 2020

That cheering you hear is the sound of female journalists finally being able to drop the “alleged” before “rapist Harvey Weinstein” in their columns. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein is no longer an alleged rapist. Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2020

Nobody’s mentioned that Harvey Weinstein leaving the courthouse w/out his walker is the greatest guilty verdict rapist miracle healing since Cosby’s blindness. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 25, 2020

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. Refer to him accordingly. — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) February 25, 2020

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. No matter how hard the defense might try, he will remain a convicted rapist til the day he dies. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

⚡️ “Harvey Weinstein: What’s next for the convicted serial rapist?” There, I fixed it for you. https://t.co/ZWRPJ8qazR — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 25, 2020

Harvey Weinstein: convicted rapist. It does not heal, but it is justice. I hope every predator that still exists in this industry (we all talk), and far beyond it, is in fear today. Truths come out. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 24, 2020

While the excitement over Weinstein going to Rikers because he was convicted of rape raged on Twitter, Weinstein himself went to Bellevue instead, because he had heart palpitations and high blood pressure—things I’m sure had absolutely nothing to do with him going to jail.

Getting to write convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein for the rest of time? Delightful. Incredible. I never want to see someone put “disgraced producer” instead of “convinced rapist” ever again.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com