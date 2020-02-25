comScore

Finally Getting to Label Harvey Weinstein a “Convicted Rapist”? *Chef’s Kiss*

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 25th, 2020, 3:05 pm
Harvey Weinstein leaves court as someone holds his arm.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

**This article contains mentions of rape as pertaining to the Harvey Weinstein case.**

For years, since the dawning of the Harvey Weinstein case, journalists had to constantly make sure that Weinstein’s actions were spoken of in the “alleged” sense, since he had not gone to court yet, and a verdict had not been handed down. So, no matter anyone’s personal feelings about the case, it had to be done, for legal reasons.

But yesterday, as the verdict came in on Weinstein’s New York case, and he was convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a great realization hit many of us: We don’t have to say “alleged” anymore. He was convicted of rape.

To be quite honest, it’s the simple things in life—like getting to call a rapist a rapist. Twitter flocked to tweet out into the world that we have official legal grounds to label the man whose downfall set off the Me Too era exactly what he is.

While the excitement over Weinstein going to Rikers because he was convicted of rape raged on Twitter, Weinstein himself went to Bellevue instead, because he had heart palpitations and high blood pressure—things I’m sure had absolutely nothing to do with him going to jail.

Getting to write convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein for the rest of time? Delightful. Incredible. I never want to see someone put “disgraced producer” instead of “convinced rapist” ever again.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!