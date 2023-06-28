Contractor Accuses HarperCollins of Refusing To Pay Out for Work Already Published

The HarperCollins union strike ended in February of 2023, but one contractor’s allegations suggest that the major publishing company’s treatment of its workers hasn’t improved. HarperCollins is one of the largest publishing companies in the world and is among the “Big Five” publishing companies that dominate the U.S. industry. In November of 2022, HarperCollins employees represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2110 (UAW) union initiated a strike. Approximately 250 employees joined in the strike across the company, with workers from marketing to editing departments participating.

The strike came after employees worked for almost a year without a contract after negotiations failed to establish a satisfactory new agreement. These workers were largely looking for fair compensation, higher entry-level wages, family leave, union protection, and greater workplace diversity. With the support of several authors, the strike lasted three months before ending with the signing of a new agreement between HarperCollins and the union. The agreement promised higher wages, lump sum payments for full-time workers, and some union protections. UAW described it as a “fair contract,” and it will remain in effect until 2025.

However, five months later, the company isn’t just being accused of paying its workers unlivable wages but of potentially not paying its workers at all.

Joshua Gonzales accuses HarperCollins of refusing to pay him

So…as scary as posting on Twitter is, I just have to make people aware. @HarperCollins owes me thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.



I was hired as a contractor in March (with contract), did the work, and they’ve been using my work since April 3. — Joshua Gonzales (@joshwadam) June 15, 2023

Author Joshua Gonzales has been documenting his experiences with HarperCollins since mid-June. Gonzales is the author behind the memoir Keep Sweet: My Homemade Recipe for a Fulfilling Gay Life, who reportedly signed a contract to do some work for HarperCollins in March and did some marketing for Soman Chainani’s new book Fall of the School for Good and Evil. According to Gonzales, his work was published and has been used by HarperCollins/Chainani since April 3. He says that per his invoice, his payment was due to come in by April 22. However, he posted to Twitter on June 14 to reveal that he had not yet been paid for the work.

Additionally, in his Twitter thread, he claimed he had difficulty getting into contact with HarperCollins and that the company seemed to be stalling. While he filed a complaint with the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), he explained that these complaints take time to process. On June 20, Gonzales posted another thread to update his followers on the situation, revealing he still had not been paid.

Update for #BookTwitter, I was told I would be paid today, but it seems it was just another stall tactic of the @HarperCollins variety.



I could really use help bringing awareness to this issue otherwise I have to wait up to 10 weeks to sue for double. #books #publishing https://t.co/FvsOwkp1Ik — Joshua Gonzales (@joshwadam) June 20, 2023

He also tagged Chainani to ensure he was aware of the situation and that his book was profiting off of the work of someone who hadn’t been paid. Chainani isn’t responsible for HarperCollins’ actions, but the fact he allegedly shared the work Gonzales did on his social media accounts without Gonzales profiting from it does mean he’s entangled in the situation, too, and could potentially have some influence on its outcome.

Adding for @SomanChainani that I’d appreciate anything you are able to do to make this right. I’m weighing all my legal options and am being advised to sue. Unfortunately this means you’d also be wrapped up in a lawsuit for violating my right of publicity on your social accounts. — Joshua Gonzales (@joshwadam) June 20, 2023

The latest update Gonzales provided was on June 21. He revealed that the DCWP was processing his complaint. Gonzales indicated he will be looking to sue HarperCollins for violating the Freelance Isn’t Free Act, seeking double damages and a fine for HarperCollins. He acknowledged that going the legal route is scary and likely to be a long and tiring process, but it may be necessary to avoid this happening to someone else in the future.

Second, I just got off the phone with NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. They’re now processing my case and will submit my formal complaint to @HarperCollins shortly. After that HC has to respond and I can choose next steps. Faster than expected. — Joshua Gonzales (@joshwadam) June 21, 2023

HarperCollins has not responded publicly to Joshua Gonzales’ allegations, but they are very concerning, considering the company’s history. Freelancers supported the HarperCollins employee strike, as calls arose for them to withhold work and decline new contracts for its duration, and now it’s important they also receive support for bettering and raising awareness of their work situation.

(featured image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]