Conservatives Are Attacking the 19th Amendment Again

You know, most people would understand they sound like a Scooby Doo villain when they start making bonkers claims that they would have won something if not for [insert demographic here]. However, conservatives truly believe themselves the hero of every story and probably don’t watch Scooby Doo because they hate fun things, thus the reason we’re here today.

A failed conservative politician has come out swinging against the 19th Amendment because women tend to vote liberal and she doesn’t like that one bit. Yes, you read that right.

If only women voted in America, The Democrats would have a super majority stronghold over the United States.



Women vote based on their emotions, and the result is open borders, chemical castration clinics for kids, and public policies that enable and empower criminals. pic.twitter.com/L6GR163m5I — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) August 8, 2023

Ah yes, that totally real and not at all made up hot-bed political issue: chemical castration for children. I don’t know about you, but that is definitely my primary motivating factor toward getting to the polls each time, although I’m unclear on this weirdo’s wording whether I’m pro or against it. Again, though, it’s a very real and not at all made-up concern.

Naturally, when someone posts something so clearly made for rage bait, the saddos who pay Elon Musk eight whole dollars a month to use a free site must come out in droves and back up the terrible rage bait opinion. For example:

In general:



Men are producers

Women are distributors



It was a mistake to let distributors make production decisions. Is it any wonder that spending & debt have EXPLODED since the 19th amendment was passed? — Sam Parker ?? (@SamParkerSenate) August 8, 2023

LOL, we need to take a brief diversion because I need you to understand that Sam “the scientist” Park’s Twitter bio reads as:

Ran for US Senate-UT. America 1st. MAGLA-Make American Government Local Again. Repeal 16th/17th/19th/26th, Reapportionment Act of 1929 & Immigration Act of 1965 @SamParkerSenate

Look, normally I would be much more upset about a man whose entire identity revolves around repealing my right to vote, but I can’t because it’s just too pathetic that the first thing he lists is about a political race he lost. I can’t stop laughing at that. Think about it: the thing he needs you to know first about him is that he is literally a loser. These jokes write themselves, folks! Also, the 16th amendment is about the ability of Congress to institute an income tax. We’re dealing with a real political dynamo over here. Definitely a legitimate, serious person.

The replies only get better from here:

These graphics would not have looked anything like this at the time of passing the 19th, which makes it even more alarming in my opinion. The differences in voting behavior between the sexes have snowballed since then, and will keep snowballing and creating further polarization. — Valtteri Valo (@ValtteriValo) August 9, 2023

Ladies, do you hear that? It’s us, hi. We’re the problem, it’s us. We’re entirely to blame for polarization in this country according to a man who, again, happily pays Elon Musk eight dollars a month. So you know, definitely someone worth listening to.

Then there’s this political scientist, who has a great idea:

So lets cancel the 19th amendment — STORM (stealer of memes)??? (@StealerStorm1) August 8, 2023

Did you know you could just cancel a Constitutional Amendment, because I sure didn’t!

Obviously don’t introduce this guy to Sam Parker above, because you know he wants to repeal income taxes:

Would be interesting to see how this would look if only tax payers could vote? — Nicolas (@toto_lewis) August 9, 2023

This is a racist anti-immigration dog whistle, isn’t it? Because American citizens basically all pay taxes in one form or another, even the ones who can’t vote yet. There are only five states without a state-wide sales tax. So it seems like he’s making a conspiracy-theory allusion to undocumented immigrants voting which, of course, is not actually a thing that happens.

There is so much sheer stupidity to pick apart in the replies, it’s hard to single in on just one favorite, but if I had to, it would probably be the fact that the lady who posted this asinine graph tried, and failed, to get elected to the Senate from the great state of Delaware. She lost her race by 20 percent. When you lose by that kind of margin, you didn’t just lose, you really really lost.

Obviously, I’m sure she still thinks her attempts to get elected to Congress are fine and dandy even if she thinks women are the root cause of the downfall of conservatism in this country. I base this on the fact that there is not a shred of self-reflection in that tweet or the subsequent replies. Which, if you think about it, is the true conservative way.

