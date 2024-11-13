Congrats to the Sexiest Man Alive, John Krasinski

PEOPLE Magazine has a yearly competition. Are you hot enough to be the Sexiest Man Alive? This year, the choice is one that would make comedy nerds from 2005 to 2013 very happy! Our favorite writer, director, actor, Randall Park- ehhhhhh John Krasinski took the title.

I am joking around. I am very happy for Krasinski who I love. But it would not be true to myself as a fan of The Office to not make a joke about Jim Halpert. You know, Jim Halpert famously played by Randall Park. Okay fine, let me explain.

There is a joke on The Office that happens because Jim (actually played by Krasinski) is playing a prank on Dwight (Rainn Wilson). Everyone at Dunder-Mifflin play along and convince Dwight that he “doesn’t see race” because Jim has always been Asian (aka Randall Park). It is truly one of those jokes that pops into my head any time someone brings up Krasinski.

So you know the minute the announcement came out, I was ready with my joke.

Congrats to the Sexiest Man Alive!!! pic.twitter.com/tvKFB6EQKn — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 13, 2024

Krasinski, who is getting ready to play Jack Ryan in a feature film after playing him on the series Jack Ryan, has always been a heartthrob. There is a reason why many of us still want to find our own Jim Halperts out there in the world. But it is a bit of a shocking choice.

The last few years, many thought we’d see Pedro Pascal or Glen Powell crowned the Sexiest Man Alive. But I do love that the comedy kings are heavily featured in this year’s issue. The Office and New Girl getting represented is kind of awesome.

Labeled as the “official office crush,” it really is a huge moment for all of us nerds of the NBC comedies.

A fun way of announcing it

This time around, the announcement was made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Host Stephen Colbert brought John Krasinski on the show to help tell everyone how to be sexy and show us exactly why he won the title. Which, look, it is cheesy and cute and that is how Krasinski got a comedy boyfriend title back in 2005.

The title of Sexiest Man Alive is rarely ever the current internet boyfriend but it is nice when we get to see someone many of us have loved for years take the title on. So here is to those girls who binge watch The Office on repeat. This one is for us.

