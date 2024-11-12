‘New Girl’s good boys reunite as the Sexiest Men Alive

Did you miss the boys of apartment 4D? Wanted to know what Nick, Schmidt, Coach, and Winston were up to? Luckily, PEOPLE had our best interest at heart with their Sexiest Man Alive issue because we have the New Girl reunion we’ve been waiting for.

Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lamorne Morris all reunited to be part of the new issue and talk about their time on the show. Which good, the boys of New Girl should have a Sexiest Man Alive title to them. Maybe just don’t tell Schmidt about it. He’d never let it go.

The series starred Johnson as Nick Miller, Greenfield as Winston Schmidt, Wayans Jr. as Coach, and Morris as Winston Bishop. While the show itself was focused on Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), the boys became some of the best characters on television. And the actors who play them are just as brilliant.

Since they are the “Sexiest Mens Alive” in the issue, they did an extensive interview with each other that was just as chaotic as you’d expect. They talked about the potential of a reunion (they don’t know anything about it), made fun of Morris for his Emmy, and all really just embraced the energy of Nick, Schmidt, Coach, and Winnie the Bish.

The show has a legacy (thanks to streaming) and the four all know what it means to people. I have it in my comedy rotation of shows I watch when I’m feeling down and there really is no greater feeling than watching friends play True American.

Their interview does obviously include Morris making fun of the youths finding New Girl but hey, are we surprised?

The men of ‘NEW GIRL’ reunite for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.



?: Sami Drasin pic.twitter.com/jj2K9ujThu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 12, 2024

Revisiting our favorite guys

My favorite part of the chat is when they all share where their characters are now. Obviously, it is chaotic. Because…well, I don’t think it’s that surprising. But the foursome clearly love these characters and have thought about them. With the show ending 6 years ago, fans want to know what they’re up to!

For Morris, he joked about his Emmy win for Fargo, but then shared that Winston was probably happily with his family. “Winston was a family man. If you watched the last episode, he had a lot of kids, so I think Winston would be just hanging out with the kids.”

If you’re worried about Nick Miller, don’t be. Johnson didn’t mention anymore writing from our favorite author but did give this insight into Nick: “Mustache, car dealership. Into sales. Thick mustache. Other than that, same guy.”

Coach is simply “Bald and unemployed.” And our beloved Schmidt is just really into power washing, according to Greenfield. “I think Schmidt just invested in a power washer. He just got one on his own, and he’s power-washing everything right now: back deck, car. Just most surfaces.”

I am so beyond happy for the guys of New Girl. They bring so much joy to us when we rewatch the series and to now know they’re the Sexiest Mens Alive? That’s perfection.

