Congrats to both kids and adults! Bluey is getting a feature-length movie!

What’s the best TV show in the world? Forget whatever you’re thinking about: it’s Bluey.



Bluey follows the adventures of the titular blue heeler dog and her family and teaches kids important lessons about family, friends, sharing, and even death. It never talks down to kids and for that reason it’s cultivated a huge adult fanbase. Have a peer around Reddit and you’ll see countless grown-ups discussing the finer points of the show and what it’s saying to the younger generation. People who have no interest in kids are going around in t-shirts bearing the visages of Bandit and Chilli, Bluey’s beloved mom and dad. It’s madness, but good madness, and things are set to intensify when the movie comes out.

Wait, the movie? Yep! After three seasons and a series of shorts, there’s about to be a Bluey story on the big screen. The production company behind the show, Ludo Studio, are creating the movie in conjunction with BBC Studios and Disney. “I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie,” show creator Joe Brumm told BBC News. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

In many ways, a Bluey movie was almost inevitable. In the world of children’s media it’s an absolute jugganaut, picking up award after award after award for its thoughtful takes on child-rearing and the importance of play. Pre-school kids love Bluey, and her sister Bingo, and all the other dogs-but-really-humans that populate their world. There’s even a Bluey immersive experience in Queensland, Bluey’s home, plus various Bluey attractions in various kid-aimed theme parks all around the world. It’s impossible to walk into a toy store without seeing Bluey in there somewhere. Cinemas are about to see an influx of children the likes of which they’ve never seen before when the Bluey movie finally rolls into town.

Unfortunately, though, the children of today might have to wait a little while, to the extent that some of them might have actually aged out of Bluey by the time the movie debuts – or, considering the adult fanbase, maybe not. The film won’t be released until 2027. Still, in the meantime, there’s hours of Bluey you can catch up with on Disney+.

And don’t worry: the Bluey movie will not be live-action. Can you even imagine. It will be animated, just like the show, and presumably starring all the familiar voices. Get ready to learn an important life lesson and very possibly cry.

