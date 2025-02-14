Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling Episode 8 preview
Category:
Anime

Complete ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 dub schedule, confirmed

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Feb 14, 2025 12:42 am

Solo Leveling is back with season two. Sung Jinwoo may be struggling to keep his actual rank as a Hunter, but you shouldn’t be having a hard time squinting at subtitles.

Recommended Videos

The second season of the anime follows Sung Jinwoo, who has clearly outgrown the rank of an E-Rank Hunter. He’s defeated many magical beasts and even made enemies along the way. By the time he’s re-ranked, the system might not even be able to evaluate him anymore. Regardless, you don’t have to rely on subtitles if you want to focus on all the action throughout the thirteen episodes in this season.

The anime’s English dub releases every Saturday, but you’ll have to expect at least a one-week delay. This is just an estimate—the first dubbed episode of the anime came out on January 18, one week after the first episode of the anime was released. It’s not a long wait, but it basically airs at the same time as the next, undubbed episodes.

Solo Leveling 2 English Dub Release Schedule

EpisodeRelease date
Episode 1: You aren’t E-Rank, are you?January 18, 2025
Episode 2: I suppose you aren’t awareJanuary 25, 2025
Episode 3: Still a long way to goFebruary 1, 2025
Episode 4: I need to stop fakingFebruary 8, 2025
Episode 5: This is what we’re trained to doFebruary 15, 2025
Episode 6: Don’t look down on my guysFebruary 22, 2025
Episode 7March 1, 2025
Episode 8March 8, 2025
Episode 9March 15, 2025
Episode 10March 22, 2025
Episode 11March 29, 2025
Episode 12April 5, 2025
Episode 13April 12, 2025

Jinwoo has a long way to go, but so do the dubs. If you don’t want to miss out, then watching the Japanese dub will be your best bet.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Related Content