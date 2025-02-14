Complete ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 dub schedule, confirmed

Solo Leveling is back with season two. Sung Jinwoo may be struggling to keep his actual rank as a Hunter, but you shouldn’t be having a hard time squinting at subtitles.
The second season of the anime follows Sung Jinwoo, who has clearly outgrown the rank of an E-Rank Hunter. He’s defeated many magical beasts and even made enemies along the way. By the time he’s re-ranked, the system might not even be able to evaluate him anymore. Regardless, you don’t have to rely on subtitles if you want to focus on all the action throughout the thirteen episodes in this season.
The anime’s English dub releases every Saturday, but you’ll have to expect at least a one-week delay. This is just an estimate—the first dubbed episode of the anime came out on January 18, one week after the first episode of the anime was released. It’s not a long wait, but it basically airs at the same time as the next, undubbed episodes.
Solo Leveling 2 English Dub Release Schedule
|Episode
|Release date
|Episode 1: You aren’t E-Rank, are you?
|January 18, 2025
|Episode 2: I suppose you aren’t aware
|January 25, 2025
|Episode 3: Still a long way to go
|February 1, 2025
|Episode 4: I need to stop faking
|February 8, 2025
|Episode 5: This is what we’re trained to do
|February 15, 2025
|Episode 6: Don’t look down on my guys
|February 22, 2025
|Episode 7
|March 1, 2025
|Episode 8
|March 8, 2025
|Episode 9
|March 15, 2025
|Episode 10
|March 22, 2025
|Episode 11
|March 29, 2025
|Episode 12
|April 5, 2025
|Episode 13
|April 12, 2025
Jinwoo has a long way to go, but so do the dubs. If you don’t want to miss out, then watching the Japanese dub will be your best bet.
Published: Feb 14, 2025 12:42 am