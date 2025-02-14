Complete ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 dub schedule, confirmed

Solo Leveling is back with season two. Sung Jinwoo may be struggling to keep his actual rank as a Hunter, but you shouldn’t be having a hard time squinting at subtitles.

The second season of the anime follows Sung Jinwoo, who has clearly outgrown the rank of an E-Rank Hunter. He’s defeated many magical beasts and even made enemies along the way. By the time he’s re-ranked, the system might not even be able to evaluate him anymore. Regardless, you don’t have to rely on subtitles if you want to focus on all the action throughout the thirteen episodes in this season.

The anime’s English dub releases every Saturday, but you’ll have to expect at least a one-week delay. This is just an estimate—the first dubbed episode of the anime came out on January 18, one week after the first episode of the anime was released. It’s not a long wait, but it basically airs at the same time as the next, undubbed episodes.

Solo Leveling 2 English Dub Release Schedule

Episode Release date Episode 1: You aren’t E-Rank, are you? January 18, 2025 Episode 2: I suppose you aren’t aware January 25, 2025 Episode 3: Still a long way to go February 1, 2025 Episode 4: I need to stop faking February 8, 2025 Episode 5: This is what we’re trained to do February 15, 2025 Episode 6: Don’t look down on my guys February 22, 2025 Episode 7 March 1, 2025 Episode 8 March 8, 2025 Episode 9 March 15, 2025 Episode 10 March 22, 2025 Episode 11 March 29, 2025 Episode 12 April 5, 2025 Episode 13 April 12, 2025

Jinwoo has a long way to go, but so do the dubs. If you don’t want to miss out, then watching the Japanese dub will be your best bet.

